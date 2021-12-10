Winter Fashion Sneak Peek: The Latest Cold Weather Trends at OSU | Entertainment





Each season brings new opportunities to spice up wardrobes and play with trends. During the summer, a simple t-shirt and shorts remain popular over the years and of course jeans and a sweater are a fall classic. However, when winter arrives, very different trends are observed from year to year. Here are some of the hottest items OSU students are wearing this winter. Whether it’s walking around campus on their way to class or coming home for winter break, that’s what many students wear. Carhartt Beanies: A beanie is always an essential classic. Carhartt hats made a comeback this year, accompanied by the Dickies and Hershel brand. Last year, colorful accessories were everywhere: bright pinks, blues and oranges. This year, students are opting for a more subtle range of cups. Brownies, whites, blacks and tans are the most popular. Tracksuits: Matching sets remained popular throughout all seasons in 2021. Stay comfy this winter in a matching tracksuit. Oversized jumpsuits of sweatpants and hoodies are the most popular this season. Students spice up them with cool graphics. Consider the Indy Blues Lonely Ghost brand or go for a more affordable option at stores like Old Navy and Target. Flared leggings: In the past, leggings have remained one of the most popular winter pant options. This year, there has been an increase in flare leggings, or what used to be called yoga pants. It is now a popular alternative to classic leggings. Bonus points if it features a crisscross waistband made popular by American Eagle’s Aerie brand. Lululemon jogging pants: The Lululemon brand is still popular on college campuses. This year, it has become more common to see men in a pair of Lulus than women. While the women opted for flared leggings or sweatpants, the men opted for a nice pair of LuluLemon joggers. The cinched ankle gives a more streamlined look to the outfit and is always best for showing off a few kicks. Having the latest shoes will always be a trend here in Oklahoma State. Platform sneakers: In the shoe category, a few newcomers have swept our campus. High-top shoes have taken over. For women, platform high converses are the new it shoe, in a variety of styles and colors. On clouds and Hokas have now overtaken Nike or Adidas as the most popular athletic tennis shoes to wear in the classroom. Finally, the classic Nike Air Force 1 has been swapped for the Nike Blazer Mid. Men and women both wear this popular shoe, bonus points if Nike’s classic swoosh is in a fun color. Puffers: Long coats have become the norm here in Stillwater. Gone are the days of jackets ending at our hips, today we opt for coats going up to the knees, calves or even ankles. Of course, there is a practice that comes with longer coats, but also a feeling of too cool to care about while putting on a long coat adds to an outfit. Students interpreted this trend in different ways. Along with a variety of popular colors, students wear long parkas, down jackets, and also opt for a classic trench coat.

