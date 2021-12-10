Woman lives out her 50s fashion fantasy while shopping at thrift stores

Her love for vintage fashion started when she saw the movie Grease (Photo: Little.bri.boop / Caters News)

After swearing fast fashion, vintage lover Bri Serjeant was thrifty go shopping and make your own clothes to refine your retro style.

Although her passion for 1950s fashion began when she saw Grease as a child, it wasn’t until she started college and needed to find ways to save money. money that she rediscovered how much she loved him.

Bri, 27, recalls: When I started college and moved on my own, I started looking in thrift stores to be economical. This opened up a whole new plethora of clothing choices.

I was immediately drawn to feminine blouses and high waisted skirts. It made me realize how much I loved being dressed in these feminine outfits.

Over time I focused on my vision of how I wanted to present myself to the world and returned to my original love for 50s fashion and hair just like the movie Grease.

Now, I mostly find real vintage clothes in estate sales and thrift stores. The occasional creation of reproductions or buying online also complemented my wardrobe.

I have been known to make skirts; although I admit being a very slow and easily distracted sewer.

Bri, from Minnesota, US, says she gets a lot of stares when she goes out and is often asked if she is playing in a play or going out dancing.

Some even said they liked her costume, but Bri said: My least favorite comments come mostly from older men who affectionately wish women would still wear clothes like nylons and dresses, saying they were much classier at the time.

I have no shame in telling them that if they love dresses and nylons so much, they should think about wearing them instead.



I think the great thing about living in the present, not the past, is that we have the right to choose how we dress. As a woman, I have the right to decide if I want to wear pants without a second look or judgment.

I can choose to wear all in black or pastel, from head to toe. I don’t have to adhere to modern trends if I don’t want to. I know it’s a big step to separate yourself from the masses and do your own thing, but I think we all have that bravery in us.

Bri also goes to great lengths to get her hair to match the vintage bill, trying out different styles before work.

Back when I was really into vintage, I was working nights as a security guard, she explained.



During shifts when I knew I wouldn’t be seeing many people, I practiced doing my hair. So if it turned out badly, I wouldn’t have too many witnesses to my blunder.

After finding out which products and techniques work specifically with my hair, I started doing more complicated hairstyles, and now I can do just about any style I want with some success.

She also said wearing the right underwear shouldn’t be overlooked, and added: It’s something that is often overlooked when people start to wear vintage clothes.

If you have the right basics, the clothes will rest on your body in a much nicer way.

When it comes to going from a modern wardrobe to a retro one, Bri advised: It doesn’t have to be a major overhaul of your wardrobe. It can start small with modern, vintage-inspired things.

Small steps towards a new self-image are possible, you just have to decide one day to make these changes.

