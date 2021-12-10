Edmonton company collaborates with Oilers to launch ‘functional fashion’ fan clothing – Edmonton





An Edmonton-based company has launched a new line of gear for Oilers fans aimed at adopting a more urban design. “The idea was to just make clothes that people could wear inside and outside of the rink – and not feel like they were wearing a bright orange piece,” said Kyle Nichols, founder of Local soft products. The clothing line offers casual wear made with what the company describes as “premium fabrics” and will be launched at Edmonton Oilers Ford Hall Pop-Up Store before Thursday’s game at Rogers Place against the Boston Bruins. The clothing line for Local Soft Goods Oilers fans.

Courtesy / Local sweet goods

“(The idea) was born just a few years ago during conversations with the Edmonton Oilers,” said Nichols. “Bringing a new look to fan apparel and giving Edmonton fans something a little different. “ The story continues under the ad Read more: Fort Saskatchewan designer who appeared at New York Fashion Week also employs workers in Nigeria The clothing line includes hoodies, crew neck sweaters, t-shirts, as well as hats and jackets. But instead of the traditional Oilers orange and blue colors, the merchandise is almost entirely black with only the tiniest hint of team colors. “I wanted to create products that really spoke to me and my friends – the demographics that are on the rise,” Nichols said. “You just have to push the boundaries with merchandise in the sense of representing sports memorabilia in the NHL. “ A sweatshirt from the Local Soft Goods Edmonton Oilers clothing line.

Nichols, who has worked in merchandising and promotions for almost 15 years, believes there is a desire for a locally designed team line that can be worn for many years outside of the gaming environment. Trending Stories Job boards for the unvaccinated thrive as immunization mandates exclude employees

Woman who was harassed in Vancouver brutally assaulted in Mexico The story continues under the ad “A lot of the brands sold in (sports) arenas are big brands… you see a lot of the same models in all the different arenas in North America,” he said. “This is really suited to the landscape and environment of Edmonton. “ The line was designed and marketed – in conjunction with the Oilers Entertainment Group – by a creative team based in Edmonton. “Local (Soft Goods) is completely powered by the local creative community,” Nichols said. “It’s kind of a concept that I started with the Oilers, a lot of it in partnership. Read more: Dedicated to frontline workers, Edmonton Oil Kings unveil 2021 Teddy Bear Toss jerseys The story continues under the ad The pieces sell from a beanie for $ 35, all the way up to $ 290 for a coach-style jacket. Nichols said the focus is on sustainable and socially responsible fabrics. “We expect people to wear them all the time, so we pay a lot of attention to the details of the clothes and make sure they will last a lifetime,” he said. The Local Soft Goods Edmonton Oilers clothing line.

Courtesy / Local sweet goods

The clothing will be available exclusively in person at Rogers Place ahead of Thursday’s game, with a possible plan to launch an online store. Fans do not need to hold a match ticket to enter Ford Hall. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

