Mariah Carey Stuns In Gold Dress In First Public Appearance In Nearly Two Years





Mariah Carey appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden as she made her first in-person appearance in almost two years and discussed being the first person to appear at Carpool Karaoke. Image: CBS via Getty Images)

Mariah Carey showed she looks stunning as ever as she wears a dazzling gold dress to chat with James Corden. The singer, 52, joined the presenter on the couch as The Late Late Show in her first public appearance in nearly two years. She joined the actor for her 1,000th episode of the series and looked amazing in the form-fitting sleeveless design that had a plunging neckline revealing a wide neckline. While the upper half of the outfit clung to her toned stomach, the lower half was super skinny and flowed perfectly from her physique as she had to wear her light train. She completed the elegant look with a pair of gorgeous crystal encrusted gold platform pumps and showed off a range of blingy bracelets as well as a pair of large diamond earrings. She wore her blonde locks and parted in the middle in a wavy style.













Picture: CBS via Getty Images)

She lived up to her reputation as a diva by finding the perfect angle to sit on the couch before letting it be known that she was in fact early for her appearance. “I was early today and I don’t care what anyone says. I was early.” said Mariah. James confirmed she was right before the pair gave each other a high five. The singer told the audience, “I was actually ahead. I was so proud of myself. Sorry, I have a reputation for not being on time.” She was thanked by the Gavin & Stacey star for being the first star to appear in her Carpool Karaoke segment of her current talk show. Mariah joined him in his vehicle in 2015 as they sang their hearts out to some of his hits, including Always Be My Baby and Vision Of Love. While it was the singer All I Want For Christmas’s first in-person appearance in nearly two years, she posted snaps on her social media. In November, she posted a video of herself wearing a red sequined dress for Halloween. She was seen in the clip breaking pumpkins as she got ready for Christmas.











Mariah reportedly contacted her ex Nick Cannon earlier this week after the tragic news that her youngest son Zen had died of a brain tumor at just five months old. Mariah and Nick share twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10 years old. A source said HollywoodLife : “Mariah contacted Nick privately to express her deepest and most sincere condolences for the loss of her son. “We don’t expect her to say anything about this publicly and she won’t discuss it if asked because Mariah prefers to keep things like that private.” Do you have a story to sell? contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033. Read more Read more

