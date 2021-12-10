Fashion Outlets continues to “give fashion” | Local news





Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the City of Niagara to continue a holiday tradition that began over 20 years ago: to donate over $ 50,000 to various organizations that benefit residents of the City of Niagara and its neighboring communities. There are so many organizations in our area doing great things in our community. Many of these organizations are also in dire need of additional financial support to continue their good work. Therefore, we are excited to team up with Fashion Outlets to help these organizations this holiday season with donations, said Lee Wallace, City of Niagara Supervisor. The Niagara community needs each of these groups, and giving back is truly our honor and a way to thank you for their continued dedication. For more than 20 years, the City of Niagara and the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls have partnered in this program. Since the start of the partnership, they have donated over $ 1 million locally. This annual tradition has become one of our favorite initiatives here at Fashion Outlets. Our team always looks forward to the day when we can recognize organizations that are truly passionate about making a difference for Niagara residents and the community at large, said John Doran, General Manager of Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. , United States. There’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit than by giving back. We hope these wonderful organizations continue to have a positive impact. There are over 40 recipients of this year’s program, including: Niagara Hospice Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club Salvation Army Community missions Niagara Arts and Culture Center Niagara County Meals on Wheels United Way of Greater Niagara Intandem / Unlimited opportunities Niagara Memorial Medical Center For more information, please contact City Supervisor Lee Wallace at 716-297-2150, ext. 136.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.niagara-gazette.com/news/local_news/fashion-outlets-continues-to-give-fashionably/article_887987ce-5d4a-5b7c-a38f-2bed0892fc48.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos