Platoon instructor Robin Arzon puts on her wedding dress

Robin Arzon has just proven that wedding dresses are made to be enjoyed, not boxed after just one use.

Instructor Peloton shared several photos of her rocking her wedding dress on Thursday, and we’re totally here for that.

“Normalize wearing wedding dresses again. Mum and dad stepped out in a velvet tuxedo and one of my @reemacra wedding dresses (I wore 2),” mum-of-one wrote, who married in 2019, on Instagram.

In the first photo, the fitness expert can be seen sitting on a gold bench in the two-piece dress which includes a cropped top and matching skirt with pearls. Arzon wore her long brown locks in a sleek braid and accessorized with a stunning pair of pointy white pumps from Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoe collection.

Instructor Peloton, who is also the company’s vice president, was joined by her husband, Drew Butler, who looked chic in a velvet tuxedo and matching moccasins.

The happy couple were wonderful. @robinnyc / Instagram

“Because wedding dresses are special and expensive. We set the rules and set the standard,” Arzon told TODAY via email of her decision to wear the dress again. “Our celebrations don’t need to be limited to a single day. No time of joy is wasted and my dress brings me joy.”

Followers of Arzon seemed to love the look and called her a “queen” and “rock star” for taking out her wedding dress just for fun. Some of his fans also stepped in to say they’ve done the same thing before.

“I have worn my wedding dress three times,” wrote one. Another commented: “We (wore) ours to dinner and to the movies.”

In fact, this isn’t the first time that Arzon has redesigned a dress on her big day: in 2019, she wore her first wedding dress to a gala.

“When @theknot invite says ‘dress code: white’ you’re wearing your MF @reemacra wedding dress, honey. #Theknotgala,” she wrote at the time.

The fitness pro joins a fun team of women who have donned their stunning wedding dresses on more than one occasion.

Some women choose to wear their special dress to celebrate an anniversary, like Carol Bates, who wore hers on her wedding day in 1957 and 60 years later in 2017. Others, like Samantha Burns, who spoke to TODAY in 2016 of his love for her. dress, choose to wear it once a year to keep the memory of their wedding alive.

In 2019, actress Audrey Moore asked both members of her procession and women invited to the wedding to don their own wedding dresses when she threw her “fairy tale-meet-park-themed” nuptials. ‘attractions”.

“I’m the last of my friends to be married, and I’ve been to most of their weddings. They are all such beautiful women inside and out, and I had heard them so often. were really sad that they couldn’t wear their wedding dress again, ”Moore told TODAY Style at the time. “So I decided that I really wanted to be surrounded by a group of my beautiful married princesses and have a magical and fun day together.”

That same year, Dawn Winfield-Hunt decided to wear her wedding dress as often as she could for an entire year after getting married to get bang for the buck and spread some joy.

People love it! They are always so happy and smiling around me and always come to talk to me, she told TODAY Style at the time.