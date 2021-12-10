Dior Homme Fall 2022 Men’s Collection





Kim Jones brought Dior Men to his hometown of London for a stadium-sized takeover of Kensington Olympia today. He brought together a local community of young designers and students and visiting international guests for a show based on a convergence in time between his obsession with Jack Kerouac and the Beat Generation and, of course, the house of Christian Dior. They were both pushing for the youth, Jones said. The connection he made was in a study of the subversive counterculture, the birth of cool that was sown on both sides of the Atlantic in the aftermath of World War II in the late 1950s. mind was his impressionable teenage memory of being taken by his parents to see the Beat Museum in San Francisco, which holds the Kerouac tweed jacket among its relics. On the trail was a facsimile 80 meters long On the road, originally typed in a scrolling scroll of consciousness by Kerouac. When you’re a late teenager, you care, Jones said. It is a rite of passage book. Kerouac’s radical novel was finally published in 1957, the year of Christian Dior’s death. It was then that 24-year-old Yves Saint Laurent took over, releasing briefly but momentarily with his Beat collection, the first haute couture show to dare to signal the rise of rebellious youth culture. His Chicago crocodile motorcycle jacket outraged fashion critics and led the house to manipulate its exit from Dior. But the youth always wins, no matter how hard times are. The Beat Generation meant being broke, anti-establishment and the power of youth to make their own revolution through sex, drugs, drink, jazz and inventing a style and language that defies social norms. Perhaps that was the subliminal message Jones had in mind for the crowd of kids watching his idea of ​​updating the freewheeling freedom of the 1950s Americana for today’s generation in a suitcase that is unpacked every day in a different way. It featured bias-cut plaid tweed jackets and coats and ankle-length 1950s flood pants that flashed glitter socks over hiking boots. The Fair Isle sweaters and beanies sparkled with sheer sequin overlays. The trenches have been hybridized with backpacks. Skinny ties were pinned to shirts glued from strips of sequins and toile de jouy. There were loose mixed sweaters and knit sweatpants tucked into boots, sheepskin aviator jackets and a painted leather motorcycle jacket with an image adapted from the cover graphics of the posthumously published novel. by Kerouacs, Visions of Cody. Jones made an entire evening of immersive entertainment for all: Grace Jones made a surprise appearance at the after-party. Also worth seeing is the unique exhibit of the museum-quality collection of early editions and rare Kerouac memorabilia that Jones has amassed. It tells the story of the collection through a library, my library. There were documents relating to Kerouac’s friends, Neal Cassady and Allen Ginsberg, to manuscripts illustrating how his work influenced Bob Dylan, Jim Morrison, Lou Reed, Patti Smith, and Andy Warhol. Looking in the windows, guests were invited to discover how Kerouacs reading Proust and Arthur Rimbaud fit into the image. Here is the French connection. As for the Christian Dior house, all roads lead to Paris.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/fashion-shows/fall-2022-menswear/dior-homme The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos