The fashionable holiday market pop-up is coming to SoDiv

Harris Holiday Market’s first fashion pop-up is planned for SoDiv’s new downtown shopping corridor on Division Avenue between Fulton and Wealthy streets.

The Harris Holiday Market is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 10 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 11 at the Little Space Studio on the ground floor of the Harris Building at 111 S. Division Ave. in Grand Rapides. The event is co-hosted with SoDiv Shop Hop, where businesses along the brand new corridor will host a variety of sales and seasonal cheers.

Local vintage fashion retailer Purple Rain and contemporary fashion retailer Lil Jay Bird Boutique will be among the sellers in attendance, as will Simply Sweet Confections, which will offer handcrafted macaroons to shoppers. Attendees will also receive a free SoDiv travel cup of coffee at the SoDiv pop-up at 347 S. Division Ave., which they can take to the Mortals Cafe in the Harris Building for 10% off a drink during the market and up to ‘on December 31. .

Renise Warners, owner of Basic Bee Boutique at 325 S. Division Ave. and event coordinator, said that while pop-ups have always been essential in connecting stores to their customers and their community, they are more vital than ever in helping ground retailers.

Lots of stores are going pop-ups or online, she said. (As a shop owner) you really have to fight for space in front of people. Now that I have my store, I want to help other store owners and retailers market themselves.

Warners has coordinated similar events connecting local shops with the community, including the Fulton Street Pop-Up, and hopes the Harris Holiday Market will help create an environment for more shops to thrive.

There should be room for everyone, Warners said. There is a diverse group of people here in Grand Rapids, and our shops should reflect that.

More information on the Harris Holiday Market can be found at littlespacestudio.com/holiday2021, and more information about the SoDiv Holiday Shop Hop is on Facebook.