Olivia Culpo Stuns In Bodycon Mini Dress And Leg-Lengthening Boots For Big Career Change



















December 09, 2021 – 21:51 GMT



Ahad Sanwari

Olivia Culpo dropped some important career news while wowing fans in a knit mini dress and knee-high boots

Olivia culpo She may be a reigning social media queen, but she’s looking to take her talents elsewhere, which she revealed with her latest post. MORE: Olivia Culpo exercises her skills in a chic all-black leather outfit The model shared photos of herself at work on a construction site, wearing an outfit that might not be work-friendly, but still a wonder. She donned an elaborate Revolve sweater mini dress with elaborate knit inlays and massive sleeves, looking as comfortable as possible while showing off her shape. Loading the player … WATCH: The hilarious antics of Olivia Culpo in a black mini dress Olivia paired it with a stunning set of brown leather knee high boots that showcased her long legs, complementing it with a white helmet. The social media influencer was planning the creation and opening of her new family restaurant, Union And Main. MORE: Olivia Culpo Kills The Style Game In Sensational Minidress And Boots She shared snippets of the progress she’s made on her feed over the past few weeks, revealing with her latest upload that the job is almost done. Olivia donned a sweater dress and leather boots to continue working on her new restaurant “Last week at @union_and_main! I can’t wait for you to see the final product / arrive if you’re a ‘Rhode Island-ah’. “The menu will be a New England comfort food similar to @ back40ri. Follow us for updates and comment on your menu suggestions,” she concluded. Fans were very excited and flocked to the comments to congratulate the former Miss Universe, with many of her friends and colleagues ringing the bell with heart and flame emojis. MORE: Olivia Culpo Drops Jawbone In Most Fabulous Ruffle Mini Dress MORE: Olivia Culpo Serves Fitness Goals In Phenomenal Workout Equipment One fan commented: “I can’t wait !!” Another wrote: “We can’t wait to come and visit”, several have made requests for food they want to see. Many began to compliment her outfit, one fan said, “This sweater dress looks great on you”, and another adding, “The sweater dress is very chic.” A third called it: “Chic site”. The model shared frequent glimpses of working at her restaurant The restaurant is Olivia’s second with her family, the first being Back 40, which they opened in 2017 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

