As the holidays approach, the alarm bells are ringing for men’s basketball | Sports

Ten healthy players are all that’s left for Harvard men’s basketball at the moment. The two-week break with no compulsory competition for the finals couldn’t have been better for the Crimson.

Most nights at Lavietes Pavilion, Harvard would likely be happy with a 10-point win with such a small roster. Monday, however, was the last bump in a non-conference schedule that was far from friendly for the Crimson (6-4), as the team struggled to move away from Division III Babson in a game. which Harvard ultimately won by a 74 -64 rating.

We don’t have a lot of bodies, we’ve been injured, exhausted, whatever, we could apologize in the world, we didn’t, head guard Noah Kirkwood said of the Monday contest. We obviously had a tough time during the game. I don’t think we’re happy with the way we played, but at the end of the day a win is a win.

Although the Beavers won the DIII National Championship in 2017, this iteration of Babson men’s basketball started off 6-4 but found themselves in the lead at halftime on Monday night. After taking a 24-9 lead, the Crimson ended the first half horrendously, limited to just one point in over nine minutes of play, giving up 16 unanswered points to Division III opposition to residence. Rather than take a time out, coach Tommy Amaker preferred to let Harvard play through the situation.

We really wanted to see how we could come together and fight, and we had different lineups, absolutely, said Amaker. Sometimes we try to do it and let them figure it out.

Babson represents the final game in a three-game streak against a regional competition that left something to be desired for a Crimson team looking to establish themselves as a legitimate threat ahead of the Ivy competition. Close losses to URI at home and on the road at UMass last weekend left the team in search of a decisive victory over Babson, but the Beavers had no interest in turning around easily. And while the Babsons’ crowd brought a noisy environment across town to the Lavietes Pavilion, with no less than three sections filled to the brim with fans dressed in dark green, the biggest problem for Harvard is the lack of experienced players and in good health.

A string of injuries to frontline players Mason Forbes, Justice Ajogbor and Bennett Pitcher have left the Crimson without a real big man, as none of the three have dressed so far this season. Senior captain Kale Catchings took office as the de facto tall man injured himself and joined the ranks of players in formal attire. With the further loss of senior guard Spencer Freedman, Harvard has been reduced to 10 healthy players and is essentially playing on a seven-man rotation. Junior forward Chris Ledlum was only able to play for 20 minutes against Babson, leaving due to injury.

There’s no doubt we look a little bit exhausted, Amaker said of the teams’ performances in the last few games. It’s like that. I don’t know what else to say. We have what we have, and we were going to try to do what we can with what we have.

Junior guard and Brooklyn native Idan Tretout appears to be exploding by his defenseman in the Crimsons’ home win over Babson. By Dylan J. Goodman

As any fan or follower of Ivy League men’s basketball will surely understand, overreacting to the non-conference roster would be a mistake. The wins and losses that matter in the Ancient Eight occur in January, February, and March.

But to say that the health of the teams is worrying would be an understatement. Having a roster without a single large, healthy man is a rare situation, and playing without one for an extended period of time can have far-reaching consequences. Wear and tear for Catchings, Ledlum and Kirkwood, who are now invited to play indoors due to the teams’ lack of depth, seems all but inevitable. An important point for Kirkwood this season has been to improve and extend his game closer to the basket, to help establish an interior presence in the paint for a team that will be sorely missed by senior captains Mason Forbes and Kale Catchings.

I feel like I can feel comfortable with the recessed shot I have, and while I feel like this is a great shot for me, it settles down in many ways, Kirkwood said of his attention to getting into the painting. I put more emphasis today on the rim and the line.

Coach Amaker and his players have repeatedly refused to attribute the recent struggles to the health of the teams or the lack of great men, but the warning signs have been present since a loss to Siena, a program ranked 293rd out of 358. Division I programs in the KenPom ranking. Six days after losing to Yale by 28 points on the same floor, the Saints managed to secure a three-point victory over a Harvard team that essentially played a rotation of seven (freshman Louis Lesmond and senior Spencer Freedman combined for 10 minutes).

With games coming fast and furiously, the shorter rotations have taken their toll on the squad. Getting the players back healthy and rested will be one of the team’s priorities as the two-week break approaches. Matches against Holy Cross, Howard and a trip to Allen Fieldhouse to face off against the eternal blue-blooded Kansas loom in late December before the Crimson opens the Ivy League season against Princeton on January 2.

Hopefully we can be a little bit healthier, with treatment and health, and things that need to happen for guys who are assaulted, Amaker said. We really have to refine the basics and fundamentals, conditioning, blocking, defending the ball, obviously our shot.

There have been several bright spots for the team so far, however. Kirkwood continued his solid game (16.2 points per game, 47% FG) and became a threat on the boards while showing a propensity for interceptions (nearly three per game). In many ways Kirkwood is the heart of the squad this season. Ledlum continued his ascent to be one of the brightest stars in the Ivy League, leads the team in score and rebound (16.6 points per game, 8.9 laps per minute) and scored four doubles doubles at a time when the Crimson is hungry for effort on the boards. .

The young players on the team extolled Kirkwoods’ leadership attributes, especially in a team that lacked significant depth in the upper class.

He’s been a great leader, especially for the freshman class, Lesmond said. He is always there for us, on and off the pitch if we have any questions, he gives us advice and shows us by example.

While Kirkwood and Ledlum are expected to lead the team from a scoring perspective, junior guard Luka Sakota has made significant strides in becoming one of the league’s most trusted point guards. The Etobicoke, Ont., Native is averaging 12 points along with nearly three assists and three rebounds per game and helped reduce turnovers from the point guard. Sakota made two highlight plays earlier in the season, hitting spectacular deep shots on the buzzer (one next to the half-court logo) to send overtime games against Iona and Colgate.

With injuries reducing the depth of the team’s front row, first-year guards Denham Wojcik and Lesmond have put themselves in the squad’s spotlight, with marksman Lesmond carving out a niche in the lineup for start against UMass and Babson. The Paris, France native has seen a significant increase in minutes in the teams’ last games and has shown a propensity to shoot beyond the three-point line.

It’s obviously a great opportunity, even more as a freshman with a team that trusts me, Lesmond said of his expanded role. Sometimes you have to lift yourself up, and I try to do my best.

Lesmond has won 10 or more than three in three straight games (5 of 14 against URI, 3 of 11 at UMass, 3 of 12 against Babson), totaling a career-high 15 points against the Rams. Although several of the triples arrived late in games, stats tell the story of a freshman put in the spotlight for an understaffed Crimson team.

Lesmonds’ shot represents a trend toward a three point focused attack that is as much out of necessity as anything else. After years of watching the Crimson play through Chris Lewis on the inside, this iteration of Harvard basketball lacks a healthy tall man to play a more traditional 4-on-1 style. the top 35 teams in the country as a percentage of points scored through three points.

Were going to have to become a better team in percentage, as a three-point shooting team, Amaker said. It must be a weapon that we use.

Still, there are certainly worrying signs for Harvard men’s basketball across 10 games. The weakened health, especially in the frontcourt, forced the Crimson to play with courage and determination. It has also propelled players like Lesmond and Wojcik, who play the majority of the backup playmaker’s minutes, into the limelight. Players like second-year forward Sam Silverstein are playing minutes they perhaps weren’t expecting at the start of the season.

Despite these problems, overreacting to the non-conference list would be a mistake. While memories of the injuries suffered by Seth Towns and Bryce Aiken may be awakened during the opening stanza of the campaign, the games that really matter have yet to be played.

Like the seasons leading up to this one, the goal that really matters and that has lingered beyond Harvard’s reach in recent years is to win the Ivy League tournament and qualify for the NCAA tournament. With Ivy Madness set to take place at the Lavietes Pavilion in March, a building the Crimson has proven worthy of defending in recent years, there is certainly cause for optimism.

Kirkwood’s core Ledlum Sakota, hopefully bolstered by the health of the front field and solid play on the Young Guards bench, has the potential to win the Ivy League tournament. After several seasons of winning the regular season title but losing the conference tournament, there is no doubt that getting to March Madness is the priority.

Nothing else really matters.

