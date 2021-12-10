Fashion
Affordable Bridesmaid Dresses Under $ 100
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
- Birdy Gray is a bridesmaid and wedding party dress startup that makes it easy to shop by color.
- All the dresses cost $ 99 and they come in a ton of gorgeous styles and materials.
- I used Birdy Gray for my wedding, and everyone said they were happy with the quality and fit.
Planning a wedding is a wild ride. I know, because I just did it twice. My partner and I had our wedding planned for September 2020 two full years before the pandemic hit, so when we made the choice to postpone it, we basically had to plan everything again.
If you are currently planning a wedding, you know that a major component is figuring out what everyone at the wedding party is going to wear, which, of course, means navigating through a lot of unsolicited opinions, questions, and advice.
To make it easier for myself, I decided to pick an affordable place where I could shop by color palette and everyone could pick a figure they feel good in. This is where Birdy Gray came in and ended up saving me a lot of stress.
Birdy Gray is a startup that makes beautiful, affordable dresses for bridesmaids and wedding party members in a huge range of color palettes and styles.
From moles and blushes to dusty blues and deep greens, you’ll find dresses in just about any color you could want. All dresses cost $ 99, and some colors and styles are sometimes on sale. Plus, it only takes about a week for the dresses to ship which is a big plus if you cut them close.
It’s very easy to shop on the site, grouping the dresses by specific colors or trendy palettes, and there are a ton of dress styles available in each color. Each style is also available in a variety of materials (crepe, chiffon, tulle, satin, etc.), and you can have color and material samples sent to you for free so you know exactly what you are getting before ordering.
All size brand dresses are available in sizes XS to 3X. Sizes 1X-3X are considered part of the “Curve” collection, and there are also options specifically designed to accommodate baby’s bumps.
Everyone at my wedding party who chose to wear dresses ended up ordering their usual sizes, but most of them had to hem their dresses.
They arrive long enough to accommodate all heights, so the cost of adjusting the hems and straps will likely be the only additional expense. If people need to make size or style exchanges, Birdy Gray makes it easy by providing a gift card plus shipping costs so you can reorder your dress quickly.
My partner wore a dark forest green suit to our wedding, so we opted for a complementary sage green for the dresses. We let each of our friends choose the style they wanted (there were about 25 of them to choose from in the sage green color), so everyone was able to wear a dress with a shape that they felt great in.
The dresses ended up being photographed beautifully and they looked so classy in person. My partner’s cousin loved her dress so much that she even reused it for a maternity photoshoot!
Overall, we couldn’t have been happier with our choice to use Birdy Gray. It made the process a lot easier for me and my partner and always allowed our friends and family to choose styles that they felt good in.
Check out all of Birdy Gray’s bridesmaid dresses here.
