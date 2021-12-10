Fashion
Kim Jones launches new beat for Dior Men
To subscribe to the BoF podcast, please follow this link.
LONDON The last time Kim Jones showed in her hometown was in 2003, the year after graduating from Central Saint Martins. London didn’t really host a lot of menswear presentations around this time. Plus, Jones already had his eye on the big picture, so he sped off to Paris. His homecoming on Thursday, with the launch of his Pre-Fall 2022 collection for Dior Men at the Olympia Exhibition Center, was, in a way, a sufficiently spectacular reflection of everything that has happened to him since. But it also shed light on how Jones managed to weave his own history into the brands from Dunhill to Louis Vuitton to Dior and Fendi that he shaped.
His latest Dior collection is imbued with the spirit of the Beat Generation, in particular Jack Kerouac and his turn On the Road. Over the past few years, Jones has built an extraordinary library of rare books and literary ephemera, and Kerouac figures strongly in it. This bohemian prince may seem unlikely in the context of a French fashion house, but Kerouac was writing while Christian Dior was still working. And the rebellious spirit of the Beats inspired the Left Bank of Paris, which sparked Yves Saint Laurent who succeeded Dior at home. So, it wasn’t that hard for Jones to make a connection. His ability to do this reminds me of Karl Lagerfeld’s talent for connecting the dots between eras, people and places.
There is, however, a common thread to Jones’ collaborative and curatorial efforts. He loves a foreigner, a maverick, a cult figure. And he loves them even more when they band together to challenge orthodoxy. Her passion for Virginia Woolf and the Bloomsbury Group shaped her first foray into Fendi. There is now Kerouac and the Beats for Dior. And I think back to his collection of British designers from the ’80s, the scene that revolved around Leigh Bowery. This is why Jones’ collaborations have always been so interesting. They are motivated by their own engagement with the employee (s). And, at their best, they’re fueled by obsession.
But when we talked about his last show for The BoF Podcast, Jones felt it was time to take a break from high-profile collaborations and focus on Dior by Dior. In all his incarnations over the years, his love of craftsmanship has always stood out, the Diors workshops have therefore been a dream world for him. Like its predecessors, its latest collection revels in detail, although it has a looser, more sleazy quality, in keeping with its inspiration. I’d like to see these clothes after they’ve been thrown in an old battered suitcase and put on a Kerouac road trip.
As a book genre myself, it’s great to see Jones celebrate the ancient craft of word-making, at the same time as the fashion world is obsessed with the metaverse. His show was a scrolling manuscript as if it came out of a typewriter (although it reminded me of Truman Capotes’ criticism of Kerouac: it is not to write, it is to type). On the soundtrack, Robert Pattinson read On the Road to the music of Throbbing Gristle, a quintessentially Jonesian cult collision. But it’s worth remembering that, for all his ardent curators of literary and pop-cultural relics, Jones is also, like Lagerfeld, completely non-nostalgic. Her focus is always on the future, one of the reasons her friend Virgil Ablohs’ accomplishments were at the forefront of our conversation.
Like Virgil and Karl, moreover Jones is indefatigable. A bonus of showing London is that he can go home and sleep in his own bed. But first, this podcast.
To rejoin BoF Professional for the analysis and advice you need. Get 30 days for only $ 1 Where explore group memberships For Your Business.
Sources
2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/podcasts/luxury/kim-jones-drops-a-new-beat-for-dior-men/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]