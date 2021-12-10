Kim Jones launches new beat for Dior Men

To subscribe to the BoF podcast, please follow this link.

LONDON The last time Kim Jones showed in her hometown was in 2003, the year after graduating from Central Saint Martins. London didn’t really host a lot of menswear presentations around this time. Plus, Jones already had his eye on the big picture, so he sped off to Paris. His homecoming on Thursday, with the launch of his Pre-Fall 2022 collection for Dior Men at the Olympia Exhibition Center, was, in a way, a sufficiently spectacular reflection of everything that has happened to him since. But it also shed light on how Jones managed to weave his own history into the brands from Dunhill to Louis Vuitton to Dior and Fendi that he shaped.

His latest Dior collection is imbued with the spirit of the Beat Generation, in particular Jack Kerouac and his turn On the Road. Over the past few years, Jones has built an extraordinary library of rare books and literary ephemera, and Kerouac figures strongly in it. This bohemian prince may seem unlikely in the context of a French fashion house, but Kerouac was writing while Christian Dior was still working. And the rebellious spirit of the Beats inspired the Left Bank of Paris, which sparked Yves Saint Laurent who succeeded Dior at home. So, it wasn’t that hard for Jones to make a connection. His ability to do this reminds me of Karl Lagerfeld’s talent for connecting the dots between eras, people and places.

There is, however, a common thread to Jones’ collaborative and curatorial efforts. He loves a foreigner, a maverick, a cult figure. And he loves them even more when they band together to challenge orthodoxy. Her passion for Virginia Woolf and the Bloomsbury Group shaped her first foray into Fendi. There is now Kerouac and the Beats for Dior. And I think back to his collection of British designers from the ’80s, the scene that revolved around Leigh Bowery. This is why Jones’ collaborations have always been so interesting. They are motivated by their own engagement with the employee (s). And, at their best, they’re fueled by obsession.

But when we talked about his last show for The BoF Podcast, Jones felt it was time to take a break from high-profile collaborations and focus on Dior by Dior. In all his incarnations over the years, his love of craftsmanship has always stood out, the Diors workshops have therefore been a dream world for him. Like its predecessors, its latest collection revels in detail, although it has a looser, more sleazy quality, in keeping with its inspiration. I’d like to see these clothes after they’ve been thrown in an old battered suitcase and put on a Kerouac road trip.

As a book genre myself, it’s great to see Jones celebrate the ancient craft of word-making, at the same time as the fashion world is obsessed with the metaverse. His show was a scrolling manuscript as if it came out of a typewriter (although it reminded me of Truman Capotes’ criticism of Kerouac: it is not to write, it is to type). On the soundtrack, Robert Pattinson read On the Road to the music of Throbbing Gristle, a quintessentially Jonesian cult collision. But it’s worth remembering that, for all his ardent curators of literary and pop-cultural relics, Jones is also, like Lagerfeld, completely non-nostalgic. Her focus is always on the future, one of the reasons her friend Virgil Ablohs’ accomplishments were at the forefront of our conversation.

Like Virgil and Karl, moreover Jones is indefatigable. A bonus of showing London is that he can go home and sleep in his own bed. But first, this podcast.

