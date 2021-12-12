khadi: Ready for international fashion debut: Khadi in Patagonia’s footsteps





Khadi, considered by many to be the national fabric of India, is set to make his international fashion debut. US outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Patagonia Inc has purchased 30,000 meters of khadi denim fabric from India, Vinai Kumar Saxena, chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) told ET. The California-based company, which has hundreds of stores around the world, procured the fabric worth 1.08 crore from Gujarat through the Arvind Mills-KVIC partnership after a third party certified that all “standards ethical ”were respected in the manufacturing process.

The order was executed over 12 months, until October 2021. KVIC signed an agreement with Arvind Mills in July 2017 to market Khadi denim products worldwide. Arvind Mills subsequently purchased khadi denim fabric annually from KVIC certified khadi institutions in Gujarat, KVIC officials said. The deal was started when a team from Patagonia visited Udyog Bharti, a Khadi institution in Gondal in Rajkot to see the process of making Khadi denim. Satisfied with the quality of the denim, the team placed orders for four types of denim fabric, made from 100% cotton and ranging in width from 28 inches to 34 inches. However, the purchase order was only made after Patagonia had performed a third party audit of “ethical standards” through the US reviewer NEST. The NEST seal assures consumers that the purchased item has been “ethically handcrafted in a home or small workshop.” This is the first time that a Khadi institution in the country has been assessed and certified by an independent international assessor for meeting the ethical standards of its operations.



