Recipe: This winter, give up the chai and the coffee to try these hot chocolate malpua
Tea, coffee, and hot chocolate have naturally dominated the mood every winter, but Indian cuisines have, for centuries, stocked up an exquisite variety of recipes that can match the indulgent cold weather mood like this chocolate malpua. . Check out its easy recipe inside
Delhi
Looking for a delicious desi way to mend your lazy winter mornings? Ditch the chai and coffee this cold season, switch from your conventional hot drinks in winter, and upgrade to a frying pan to indulge in steaming malpuas.
While tea, coffee, and hot chocolate have naturally dominated the mood and the table each winter, it’s easy to forget that Indian cuisines have, for centuries, stocked an exquisite variety of recipes that can match. the indulgent cold weather mood besides your classic winter recipes. The easy chocolate malpua recipe below is enough to support our claim.
Ingredients:
Pineapple (thinly sliced) -1 medium
Refine the cup of flour
Cup of cocoa powder
cup of milk
Sugar cup
Saffron 2 or 3 strands
Cinnamon 1 stick
frying oil
Method:
Prepare a paste by mixing the refined flour, cocoa powder and milk. At the same time, heat the oil in a pan and immerse the pineapple slices in the prepared dough. Coat the slices evenly and fry them.
Fry both sides over medium heat until it turns golden brown and crisp in texture.
Method for the sugar syrup:
Add the sugar, cinnamon stick, saffron sprigs and water to a pan and cook for 5-6 minutes until the sugar dissolves completely and the texture reaches a syrupy consistency.
Remove the hot Malpuas from the pan and immerse them in the sugar syrup. Let the Malpua soak for 2 minutes. Drain the Malpuas from the syrup and serve hot.
(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar, Hershey India)
Advantages:
Pineapple are nutrient dense and contain disease fighting antioxidants and enzymes that can aid digestion. Consuming them can help reduce cancer risk, boost immunity, relieve arthritis symptoms, suppress inflammation, and speed recovery after surgery or strenuous exercise.
Cocoa has the ability to stimulate the brain to release endorphins which help elevate mood. Unsweetened cocoa powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the cocoa butter or high calorie sugars found in garden chocolate.
