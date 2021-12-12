How Carrie’s Fashion expresses her emotional journey (PHOTOS)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the first two episodes of And Just Like That…]

In just two 45-minute episodes, And just like that has already managed to break our hearts. The new series, a continuation of Sex and the city, is already showing growth within Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her team. Carrie faces the greatest amount of heartache as she attempts to navigate her career in a post-pandemic, tech-driven world.

Although her emotions are running high, the New York icon has already set some trendy basics that will adorn fashion items for years to come. Carries ebbs and flows of style with what goes on in her life, just like in the original series. From unique necklaces and hats to iconic shoes and sleek silhouettes, Carrie expresses every ounce of who she is through her style.

Exterior accessorization

Carrie has been a fashion icon since 1998, inspiring overkill accessories and daring footwear. Its funky style took inspiration from the trends of the time and went one step further, incorporating creative and innovative details that earned it a place among the pages of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar through the decades.

Our first look at current threesome life in the 2020s is, of course, a lunch date. What would the SATC the franchise without Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) in the middle of the afternoon around salads and fries?

The Girlfriends open the reboot with a quick bite at a chic, casual Midtown restaurant. The energy is nostalgic, despite Carries’ rush to go and record a podcast. Her active woman’s energy is paired with a silky blazer adorned with metallic chrysanthemums, a feathered hat and not one, but two handbags. Although neutral in the color palette, Carrie expresses her exuberant yet professional New York lifestyle, through confident accessory choices.

This exciting detail work is nothing new: Carrie rocked a shiny teal bandana, custom hoops with her name on it, and eye-catching pink and orange hues on her Chanel blouse for a lunch break with the girls at a hip new restaurant. cafeteria style to the original series. The door outfits give off her spirited, confident energy that shines through as she struts the streets of New York City in both the original series and the reboot.

And just like that places a clear post-pandemic lens on Carries’ new efforts, something that’s obviously unique to the rebirth. As she walks down the elevators after recording a podcast, she dons jeweled diamond gloves before pushing the button. Even the COVID Carry Precautions come in great style. Considering the fashionista’s shoe collection, we can’t even imagine what his collection of face masks would have looked like!

Discussing Carries accessories requires a look at her jewelry choices. We all remember her personalized Carrie necklace, which inspired so many young people to find their own curly cursive name necklace. While we don’t see this youthful piece about Carrie in the Revival, we do spot a tiny gold charm necklace in the shape of New York State. As this necklace rests on Carries’ chest (occasionally paired with other chains), all of her New York-centric antics and accomplishments are remembered.

Manolos filled with memory

Any SATC fan knows that Carrie Bradshaw and Manolo Blahnik belong to the same sentence. Gorgeous designer heels are her babies, and they hold significance from her early years as a promising writer until her life with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in their posh apartment.

But in And just like that, the magnificent royal blue Manolos are more important than ever. In Sex and the city: the movie, Mr. Big seals the deal for his wedding and Carries remakes it by sliding on Cinderella’s heels. Manolos are considered wedding shoes. In the HBO Max revival, something compels Carrie to remove the Manolos which represent the entirety of her marriage to Mr. Bigs.

Carrie steps out to show off her special choice of shoes before heading to Charlotte’s Girls’ Piano Recital. She pairs the heels with wide, cropped pants, an asymmetric button-down shirt and a cream blazer with a large floral detail on the shoulder in the same blue hue as the Manolos. She had no idea that this would be her last conversation with her husband.

Later, Carrie arrives home to find that Mr. Big has had a heart attack. The Manolos slide into the shower as she hugs her husband. While shoes have always been a big part of Carrie Bradshaw’s life throughout the original series, the inclusion of the Manolos blue wedding in the Carries evening dress represents the flood of memories with Mr. Big soon to consume Carrie, and maybe the whole revival.

Wears mourning outfits

After Mr. Big’s tragic passing, Carries’ outfit choices change completely. Her accessories become minimalist and the color palettes of her clothes avoid bright or neon colors. However, when finding a funeral home, Carrie breaks with the tradition of wearing black as a widow and instead dons a knee-length white dress with subtle gold stripes and a long, lightweight baby pink trench coat. Although lighter in the color scheme, Carrie shows her sadness through the lack of accessories. She wears a simple black tote bag and wears only her New York necklace. Her hair is in a low, neat ponytail, revealing tiny earrings. Carrie’s iconic prop set is understated as she mourns the death of her husband.

Wearing the funeral attire is one of the most memorable looks of the new series so far. Although she suffers on the inside, the fashion icon retains her grace with a classic dress silhouette, a sophisticated hat, a simple row of pearls and a studded clutch. The skirt of the dress features a soft paisley pattern, balanced with the bodices of absolute simplicity. Her shoes tie the white underlay of the skirt and the white clutch. Stanford (Willie Garson) even comments on the power of outfits and wears fashionable grace, referring to Jackie Kennedy.

In the days after the funeral, Carries’ best friends spend every second with her to make sure she is as well as she can be. She wears cozy sweaters and sweats her long teal cardigan over a light gray pajama romper that is both stylish and comfy as she stays restless in bed. She only wears her New York necklace again. As she faces the long road to recovery with her friends by her side, one wonders what the trajectory of her outfits will look like.

And just like that …, Thursdays, HBO Max