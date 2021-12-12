‘The View’ co-host Ana Navarro compares Sara Haines dress to toilet paper blanket





The contrast between a season of View in the current season is major and it’s not just because the co-hosts are in the studio. Viewers can sense that brotherhood that Barbara Walters founded the show on and the current panel seems to be enjoying each other’s company once again. Ana Navarro is a joker and her co-hosts enjoy her time on the show. The political commentator recently compared a dress Sara Haines wore to a toilet paper blanket and the latter had a great sense of humor about it. Ana Navarro and Sara Haines | ABC / Lou Rocco Why did Ana Navarro say Sara Haines’ dress was a toilet paper blanket? Navarro brings a breath of fresh air to View panel although she considers herself a Republican. Unlike other Republican-leaning co-hosts, Navarro is able to laugh and play with his co-stars and not take anything too personal. Navarro joked with Haines when she saw an outfit she was wearing that reminded her of a toilet paper blanket. “I love Sara Haines. It’s such a good sport, ”Navarro posted on Instagram. “She was wearing a gorgeous crochet dress (which didn’t even fit my leg) over [The View]. I couldn’t help but tell her that she reminded me of the toilet paper blankets found in so many homes growing up. Do you all remember that? “ At the end, Navarro asked who wore the dress best, sharing the toilet paper doll and Haines side by side in her hot pink dress. Haines saw the post and humorously responded, “The left chick, hands down.” It’s the fun that was missing on View and it’s exciting to see that the co-hosts are able to joke around with each other without it getting complicated. RELATED: View Star Ana Navarro Knows Her Priorities & Fans Couldn’t Say More What fans are saying about Sara Haines’ dress Navarro urged fans to weigh in on the dress Haines wore View. It didn’t take long before her followers responded and posted their comments. Many praised Haines for being a good sport and being able to have fun. “As much as it sounds hilarious, Anna actually says you’re super pretty. In Hispanic homes back then, these decorations were taken very seriously, especially by our mothers and their mothers,” replied one fan. “When Anna says something take it as a compliment she says it out of love !! She is amazing just like you !! an added follower. “Sara really wore this dress. I will not lie. All my this [aunts] have them in their bathrooms, ”shared one Instagram user. ‘The View’ logo celebrating 25 seasons | ABC RELATED: Ana Navarro Amused Fans With Miami’s Only Christmas Display “Ana, I can’t say it enough! You make me laugh so much. Thank you for your great sense of humor ……. we all need to laugh now! said another fan. “Omg, I remember growing up every household in Spain had this doll blanket for toilet paper,” noted another follower. “Most definitely Sara! She can carry a trash bag and still look great! commented another Instagram user. It’s quite clear that fans of the show love Navarro’s humor and Haines’ fashion style. What’s also nice to see is that everyone takes a little time to enjoy each other’s company. View Airs Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT / CT on ABC.

