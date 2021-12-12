Column: It’s a new era of DePaul men’s basketball that starts with a no-excuse mentality

DePaul forward David Jones (32) walks around Louisville forward Matt Cross (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky. On Friday 10 December 2021.

In the past, DePaul has reportedly struggled to beat Louisville on the road after losing nine times in the game.

The shots did not fall. It was a buzzing crowd on their first test drive. Only seven stock market players were available. The apologies would have been there for the Blue Demons as to why they couldn’t beat the Cardinals.

These excuses would have been used in the past. But not now. Not when the program is trying to build something new.

This year marks a clean slate for DePaul men’s basketball, which includes a new coaching staff and an almost entirely new roster.

The Blue Demons, under first-year head coach Tony Stubblefield, faced their first road game of the season on Friday. DePaul didn’t have his best shooting night, the offense had several scoreless streaks, and yet the team came away with a 62-55 win over Louisville – shattering a 10-game losing streak against the Cardinals .

Second-year forward David Jones led the way with a career-high 33 points, including 23 in the second half and 14 rebounds. He was the only Blue Demon to shoot better than 50% of the field overnight.

Give DePaul credit, especially 32 [David Jones]Louisville head coach Chris Mack told reporters after the game. He just resumed the game. He wanted the game more. He came up with 50-50 balls which really hurt our cause. It was a one-man wrecking team. We had no answer for him, whether it was his iso discs hitting the rim and the finish or if it was the icing on the cake in the end pulling out three. He made big plays by bringing loose balls and breaking our backs.

This game will not be considered one of DePaul’s most successful games. Sometimes basketball was lousy on both teams. DePaul had two four-minute stretches in the half where he couldn’t buy a basket. He dropped by nine in the first half and second half.

And none of that mattered in the end. The performance didn’t have to be pretty, it just had to be good enough to beat a stingy Louisville team – and it was.

Senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, who entered the nation’s top 10 in points per game, struggled with his shot all night, finishing with just eight points on 2 of 15 shots.

Again, that turned out to be unimportant as Jones put his team on the back burner. He consistently offered big plays in the second half to keep his team in the game, then put the Blue Demons ahead.

Jones experienced a stretch in the second half when he scored 12 straight points to give DePaul a 46-44 lead. Then, with the Blue Demons down 50-49 with 5:16 remaining, the second-year forward scored seven straight points to give the visitors the advantage for good.

DePaul has a motto this season that embodies this team: FindAWay. That doesn’t mean the team have to play every game perfectly, but somehow find a way to win.

On Friday, the Blue Demons found a way to win in a way that wouldn’t have happened in previous years. The defense kept Louisville at its lowest points total of the season. Sometimes DePaul has shifted his defense from man to man to an area.

We played against zone, Mack said. It quickly turned into a man-to-man change, so we just continued to deal with our man-to-man things. Give DePaul a lot of credit, they played big around the basket. We didn’t dig the lane enough to put enough pressure to get to the free throw line.

It’s indicative of the preparation DePaul put into this game to give the Cardinals different looks all night long. One of the criticisms of previous DePaul teams was their lack of preparation and poor adaptation to the opponent.

This was not the case on Friday. Stubblefield and his coaching staff made sure the Blue Demons had the right defensive game plan to contain the Cardinals’ offense.

It also helped junior striker Nick Ongenda order the paint like a young Dikembe Mutombo, blocking eight shots and modifying a few more attempts. As it was not possible to score inside the paint most of the night, Louisville was forced to shoot from behind the arc resulting in a 7 of 33 shooting performance.

DePaul’s offense is still ongoing, ranking 110th in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. Still, the Blue Demons improved to 8-1 on Friday, rising to 50th overall in the NET standings and claiming their first victory in Quadrant One of the season.

It hasn’t always been perfect this season. It won’t always be perfect, but this team does what other previous DePaul teams have struggled to do – find a way to win when different situations aren’t ideal.