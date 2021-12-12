Blackhawks lose to Maple Leafs in heartbreaking way – NBC Chicago





10 observations: hawks lose heartbreakingly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago The Blackhawks lost 5-4 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arenaon on Saturday. Here are 10 observations of the loss: 1.Another eventful Chicago-Toronto game is on the books. The Blackhawks scored first, then fell behind 4-1 before leveling at 4-4 near halfway through the third period, but ultimately lost in regulation. They deserved at least a point. 2.Kevin Lankinen, no doubt, wants that first goal back, but he could lose sleep over the fifth goal that came with 1:20 left to play. The puck rebounded and fell into David Kampf’s lap for the game winner. It was a heartbreaking way to lose. 3.The Maple Leafs were the No. 1 ranked team in the 5-to-5 high danger odds for 60 minutes at 13.5, according to Natural Stat Trick. The Maple Leafs had just five against the Blackhawks, which was tied to say the least that they had in one game all season. The Blackhawks held them in check. 4.The Blackhawks committed three penalties in the first period and the Maple Leafs converted on two of those occasions. It was the second time in three games that the Blackhawks have allowed multiple power-play goals after allowing one or less in the first 24. 5. The Blackhawks limited the Maple Leafs to 5:46 of possession time in the offensive zone and allowed only one scoring opportunity in the race, according to Sportlogiq. Toronto’s season average for offensive zone possession time per game is 7:18 (4th) and rush odds are 7.1 (second). 6.The Blackhawks have scored four goals 5-5, a new season high. They scored more than two 5-5 goals just three times before Saturday. Encouraging sign. seven.Dylan Strome was a good scratch in Montreal, but he was flying against Toronto. Interim head coach Derek King acknowledged this and promoted him to first line and first unit on the power play midway through the second period. Strome had six shot attempts (four on goal), won 10 of 16 face-offs (62.5%) and finished with a 18:51 ice time record. 8. Jake McCabe and Connor Murphy each found the bottom of the net. It was the third and fourth goals for a Blackhawks defenseman in their last six games after scoring just four in the first 21 games. The back-end production is slowly starting to come. 9.Jonathan Toews opened the scoring just 1:53 left for his second goal in the last two periods. He hasn’t scored any goals in his first 25 games. Go figure it out, right? ten. Henrik Borgstrom, who centered the first line on Thursday in Montreal and scored his first goal since October 24, did not play due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19. Reese Johnson also left the third period early with an apparent injury and did not return. Click here to subscribe to the free Blackhawks Talk podcast. To download Download MyTeams today!

