Stony Brook Holds Bryant





For two consecutive seasons, Stony Brook’s men’s basketball team saw an influx of talented transfers reshape the team’s identity. Results were mixed last season, in part because the Seawolves also transferred a handful of players and the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the teams’ schedule and routine. But this season, with the team’s top three scorers to lead the way, things seem to be working out for the Seawolves. Anthony Roberts had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Tykei Greene added 19 points and eight rebounds and Jahlil Jenkins scored his 13 points in the second half as the Seawolves beat Bryant, 86-78, in a non-conference game on Saturday night at the Island Federal Credit Union arena. The victory was the fourth in five games for Stony Brook (5-4) and improved the Seawolves to 4-1 at home. Roberts has played at St. Bonaventure and Kent State and Jenkins is a transfer graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson. After the Seawolves led by 18 points in the first half, the Bulldogs slowly eroded and made it into a game. Bryant closed the first half on a 12-3 run and came out hot in the second half, closing in to 49-46 before Greenes’ three points restored the lead to six. Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams delivered to your inbox every morning. By clicking on Register, you agree to our privacy policy. Bryant came close to two points on a three-point Adham Eleeda with 13:06 left, and the Seawolves’ lead was reduced to three several times later in the half, but Stony Brook still has had a response. “We kept scoring just enough and they just couldn’t draw an equalizer,” Stony Brook coach Geno Ford said. “It was really tough and they played with a good sense of urgency and we had that good push in the first half where we got a cushion and we were able to hold on.” Two Greene’s free throws gave Stony Brook a 78-70 lead with 2:10 left before a 6-1 run from Bryant in the next 1:16 made it a one-possession play again. . “We knew we had to stay calm and keep playing,” said Greene. “We were trying to put pressure on them defensively and make sure we were calm.” Stony Brook shot 7 for 8 from the free throw line in the last minute. “I thought we deserved to win the game,” said Ford, “but they got in a position to steal one late.” The Seawolves have once again played without star goaltender Elijah Olaniyi, who transferred to Stony Brook after spending a season in Miami. Olaniyi has not played since November 22 against Sacred Heart due to a knee injury. The Seawolves have four more games before they start America East’s road game against Hartford on Jan. 2.

