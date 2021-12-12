Great Danes take Big Purple Growl 2021 in an exciting way





Albany, New York (NEWS10The University of Albany men’s basketball team won the 2021 Big Purple Growl in an exciting way, beating Columbia 60-59. Downstairs, De’Vondre Perry went to the free throw line with three seconds on the clock. He sank both to put the Danes in the lead in front of a roaring crowd at the SEFCU Arena, sealing the victory. Key statistic lines After shooting 50.0% in the first half, UAlbany finished 38.3% (23-60) for the game, dropping from 6-19 to three. Columbia shot 37.3% (22-59) and went from 3 to 6-14.

UAlbany won the rebound battle, 43-35.

De’Vondre Perry led the Danes with 17 points in 34 minutes of action. He shot 7-15 from the field, also leading the team with seven rebounds while collecting three blocks and two steals.

Matt Cerruti went 2-4 from beyond the arc, finishing with eight points overall with five rebounds, one block and one steal.

Jamel Horton led with six assists, followed by Chuck champion with four. Champion had a season-high 17 minutes of action in the win, scoring seven points. The Head Coach Dwayne Murders : "We found a way to shut it down. I'm really proud of our guys. I thought we had spent the last two or three days really working on our offense, and it clicked in the first half. I think after that we got together, and it kinda showed. It's a great victory for us, it's a great evening. I found the crowd to be great, especially towards the end. The energy and noise in the gym was great for us. This is where we are trying to go – we want to make it an everyday thing, not just a Big Purple Growl thing. How did it happen: UAlbany came out hot from the gates. Jarvis doles opened the scoring with a three-point shot, starting a 12-0 run before Columbia was forced to call the time-out at 4:25 PM.

In the 12th minute, UAlbany had taken a 20-7 lead over the Lions. At this point, UAlbany was 9-15 in the field and 2-3 in depth. Six different Great Danes had accumulated points.

After Columbia scored five straight goals coming out of their first timeout, UAlbany had another run. This time around, the Great Danes forced the Lions to request the time-out again after nine minutes after dominating them 16-2.

Columbia beat UAlbany 28-12 to end the second half, reducing what was once a 21-point lead for UAlbany to just five at halftime.

UAlbany put in a remarkable 50.0% (15-30) in the first half, sinking deep 5-9. Columbia had an impressive 38.9% (14-36), sinking 4-8 beyond the arc.

Both teams started the second half shooting 3-7 from the field for seven points each before the first media timeout.

Columbia tied it at 47-47 at 1:30 pm of the second half, the first tie since the start of the game. Their first lead of the game came moments later on a free throw.

After falling 48-47, UAlbany regained a 53-49 lead midway through.

Aaron reddish was sent off from the game at 9:22 after being called up for a flagrant foul.

After six minutes, both teams were shooting 35%, with Columbia scoring 19-18. UAlbany had a 58-54 advantage on the scoreboard.

Columbia took the lead on a free throw from De La Rosa with 27 seconds left.

After a layup from Doles at 7:42, UAlbany didn’t make another bucket until Perry sank a free throw with 3.6 seconds remaining.

Perry would end up sinking both free throws at that mark to put one at UAlbany, the Great Danes were able to hold on as Columbia had one final attempt that ended in failure. Following:The Great Danes have a tight deadline as the team travels to play at Boston College Monday night at 8:00 p.m.

