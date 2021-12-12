The Vikings upset No.7 Elmhurst in thrilling fashion





Next game: at Augustana College (IL) 12/19/2021 | 5:00 p.m. CHICAGO, Illinois. The North Park men’s basketball team surprised the No.7-seeded Elmhurst Bluejays on Saturday night by wiping out an 11 halftime deficit to win by a score of 69-67. The first half was a back-and-forth affair with the Bluejays until 17-13 with about 13 minutes left before the break. It was then that a Jonathan johansson three sparked an 11-0 run for the Vikings to take a 24-17 lead. Jordan boyd had six of these points, while Izai Sanders added a pair himself. Elmhurst responded with a run of their own and entered the locker room until 11. Half-time: Elmhurst 43, North Park 32 The Vikings were down, but far from out. NPU retaliated with vengeance, scoring the first 10 points of the second half, so it was a Gabe Johnson layup that made it a 43-42 game. Elmhurst’s offense returned to win the race at 50, but North Park was not late when one and one of Jalen boyd equalized the game at 50 even. With less than five minutes to go, neither team had found a separation and the teams were dead again, this time at 60. Three consecutive NPU baskets were answered with their own Bluejay baskets and the score stood at 66 . Each team had the opportunity to take the lead, but it was only after Michael osborne managed to bring down a miraculous lay-up with 20 seconds remaining to put North Park to two. A miss from Jake Rhode from Elmhurst had Jalen boyd go to row and do one of two. The Vikings fouled Rhode who only made one of his free throws, only to Adam bulwa to pull down a dominant rebound to get to the line, pulling two with 0.6 seconds to play. Both were missed, but Osborne announced the potential rebound so the Bluejays were unable to secure a potentially winning shot. Final: North Park 69, Elmhurst 67 Quick shots: Jalen boyd led the Viking offensive with 17 points, while Osborne, Sanders and Jordan boyd also reach double digits.

led the Viking offensive with 17 points, while Osborne, Sanders and also reach double digits. Jordan boyd also had 12 boards to go with his 10 points to have a double-double.

also had 12 boards to go with his 10 points to have a double-double. Osborne had five offensive rebounds.

This is the first time the Vikings have defeated Elmhurst since January 2017. And after? North Park (5-2, 2-0 CCIW) will be on the road against Augusta (4-4, 0-1 CCIW) on Sunday, December 19.e. The start will be at 5 p.m. at Rock Island.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.northpark.edu/news/2021/12/11/mens-basketball-vikings-upset-no-7-elmhurst-in-thrilling-fashion.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos