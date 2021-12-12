Billie Eilish jokes about Ms. Claus’ outfit and mom’s wise acting advice – Deadline





“I’ve spent a lot of years pretending to be someone I’m not,” Billie Eilish said in her Saturday Night Live opening monologue, “Basically acting”. “And someone wise one day said to me, ‘Billie, you should never, ever act… that person was my mother! Exclaimed the 7x Grammy winner inside her SNL hosting debuts. Technically, he portrayed Eilish’s second time on SNL, her first appearance was as a musical guest on the September 28, 2019 episode. She performed her hit song “Bad Guy” in this episode while dancing in a rotating mechanical box. To the Americans watching, it seemed like Eilish was pulling a Gene Kelly and dancing on the ceiling. SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE – “Billie Eilish” Episode 1813 – Pictured: (L to R) Host and musical guest Billie Eilish with Kate McKinnon during specials at Studio 8H on Thursday December 9, 2021 – (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor / NBC)

CNB

In her opening monologue tonight, Eilish laughed at her cane-colored beanbag dress (“I’m dressed like Mrs. Claus going to the club”), shouted at her next birthday (“I’m 20 or as the internet likes to call it: middle-aged “) and explained how his parents were actors as well as his musician brother, multi-Grammy winner Finneas Baird O’Connell. “It was my dream to be in a movie, and I remember when that dream died: yes, I was nine years old,” the singer recalled. “My mother wrote a film based on her life. It’s true. She chose my brother Finneas as her son. She played mom. And in the movie, she didn’t have a daughter! Eilish exclaimed, “So yeah, I got it.” What Eilish didn’t mention in her opening monologue is that her mother, Maggie Baird, was an alumnus of LA comedy theater The Groundlings, a huge training ground for SNL, who produced talents like Chris Kattan, Will Ferrell, Phil Hartman, Kristen Wiig, etc. for the NBC sketch show. Baird was a senior member of the Groundlings Society and a teacher from 1994 to 2000, and the movie Eilish was referring to Tonight, which her mother co-wrote and performed by O’Connell, was Life upside down. Eilish also took the time to dig around SNL co-chief scribe and Weekend update co-host Colin Jost. “The scary thing about growing up in the public eye is that people decide that everything you say, do, and look like is who you are forever,” the singer said. almost self-mockingly, “It’s not fair.” “Would you like to be judged by the way you presented yourself at 16?” Uh no. Imagine being Colin Jost today! And the first thing that pops up when you Google yourself is 16-year-old Colin Jost. At that moment, a teenage photo of Jost flashed across the screen next to Eilish. “Seen here, watching other people go to the ball,” Eilish snapped. “But the point is, it takes time and effort to come to terms with who you really are; you will be so glad you did.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/12/billie-eilish-snl-opening-monologue-1234889508/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos