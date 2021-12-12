Fashion
Billie Eilish wears Ms Claus dress and discusses loose clothing
Billie Eilish made fans “Happier than ever” with her “Saturday Night Live!” hosting debuts.
The Grammy Award-winning artist, who was also the host and musical guest this week, dressed for the occasion in a candy cane-colored puffy dress and matching socks.
If you don’t know me for my music, you might know me for my hair or my clothes, she said in her opening monologue.
Eilish then revealed the motivation behind her signature aesthetic, which involved loose, loose clothing.
“It wasn’t just for comfort or for style. It’s hard for me to say, but the real reason I started wearing oversized clothes back then is because I was in. makes two kids stacked on top of each other trying to squeeze into an R-rated movie, she joked.
Although the “Therefore I Am” singer rose to fame as a young teenager, she reflected on turning 20 next week (“or as the Internet calls it, middle-aged”) and maturing in the limelight even. if it was sometimes difficult.
Following:Billie Eilish says she wears loose clothes so people can’t have ‘opinions’ about her body
‘SNL’:Kate McKinnon returns to ‘SNL’ sketch, mocking ‘disgraced’ Andrew Chris Cuomo
I’m actually really excited to get older because I’m just starting to figure out who I am as a person, ”she says. However, “what’s scary about growing up in the public eye is that people decide that whatever you say, and do, and look like, is who you are forever.”
However, she cautions that “it’s not fair,” especially to celebrities like Colin Jost.
Billie Eilish’s Hair Transformation:See the star’s blonde to brunette transformation
Would you want to be judged by how you presented yourself at 16? Uh no. Imagine being Colin Jost today, and the first thing that happens when you Googgle yourself is 16-year-old Colin Jost, “Eilish joked over a photo of a teenage Jost with glasses flashing on the screen. .
All kidding aside, the point is that it takes time and effort to come to terms with who you really are. You will be so glad you did, ”she concludes.
This week’s “SNL” marked Eilish’s first hosting concert. However, the singer was last on the show in 2019, where she apparently walked on walls and ceilings from Studio 8H while performing his hit song “Bad Guy”.
More from “SNL”:Watch how ‘SNL’ pulled off this gravity-defying performance by Billie Eilish
The well-being:Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and the pressure and shame of famous women changing their image
