A journalist’s investigation into 1920s youth fashion took an unexpected turn

In 1921, consternation reigned in Burlington. The camps were chosen and the intergenerational gaps widened as a city grappled with this age-old conundrum. What is the correct way for a young woman to dress?

The 1920s ushered in the era of tight-fitting clothes and loose manners, and even the locked-in youth of Burlington weren’t deaf to the siren calls of gin and jazz.

The question of changing social norms and a burgeoning feminist awareness would be debated in this local bohemian and free-thinking institution at the local high school, where the hemlines of the skirts made their way to many. dimpled knees.

The rallying cry against this creeping decadence of morality was launched by guest speaker on temperance, Ms. Linne Carl, who appeared before the Burlington Womens Club to call for general damnation for all that went wrong not with the younger generation.

Immorality among high schoolers is greater than among college students (gasp), warned the always diligent Ms. Carl. Dress has a lot to do with the immorality of girls and women today.

Linne admitted that clothes with high collars, skirts to the ankles and sleeves to cuffs and all made of heavy bag fabric can lack comfort. this is where the evil comes in.

Ms Carl urged the girls at Burlington High School to receive solid guidance from the right channels on acceptable clothing and there was plenty of such guidance to come.

That year, the National Mothers Congress, meeting in Washington, DC, said high school girls should not use red or powder, no silk stockings, no high heels, no narrow skirts. Others have called for even more restrictions, and the Missouri Chapter of Mothers argues that the human knee should never be exposed.

The Burlington Hawk Eye, always on the lookout for the possibility of a juicy local scandal, decided to have fun with the controversy. The newspaper tasked journalist Dorothy Kremlin with finding a typical high school girl and gauging her reaction to draconian fashion dictates and parental restrictions. .

The editors’ instructions to the Kremlin reporter were very specific: get a typical 1921 girl with her Ben Hur demi-stocking and skirt, makeup box, and cigarette case. Have her pose for a photo to illustrate your story. You probably won’t be able to find a costume of a wise miss from ten years ago, so we’ll have the artist to draw one from memory.

The Kremlin, with little idea of ​​the storm it would raise, began its search for the Burlingtons version of the Flapper Girl. She began her research by approaching high school girls shopping along Jefferson Street. There, she asked the girls if they would be the subject of a story about the youth’s need for self-expression and fashion freedom.

The journalist quickly became discouraged because none of the schoolgirls she met would participate in her investigation. Where were the wild and uninhibited students of Burlington High School who defied public standards? Where did the girls dance, smoke, and wear provocative clothes that speaker Carl had warned about?

The Kremlin ruled that no potential libertine would be able to get permission from their mother before going out as a vampire. The frustrated writer then went straight to the school to speak to the school administrator, Miss Ester Jacobs, to ask her why Burlington girls weren’t in fashion. cutting edge.

Miss Jacobs explained that the high school is tackling the problem of extremes in fashion in several ways. One method used was to carefully dictate the type of clothing that would be created in the compulsory home economics course.

Under the guidance of Miss Lamb, Jacobs reported, the girls are taught to make their own clothes, to make them wisely, and to become. This will inevitably have a good influence. Of course, a few might cross the line and go to extremes, she added worryingly. But there is nothing we cannot deal with.

Another weapon used by school administrators in their battle against moral hanky-panky was in the gym class. From this year on, all girls were required to wear their gym blouses to school and it was virtually impossible for a high school girl to be attractive, or even fashionable, wearing a top that was to the waist and cut to size. a puppy tent.

Journalist Kerlins’ investigation revealed that parental and school pressure was successful in keeping the city’s young women on the right path. The journalist wrote that high school girls would be wise to follow certain rules of behavior if they wanted to avoid censorship.

Avoid indecent clothes, stop smoking and dancing inappropriately, stop painting your face, avoid suggestive films, avoid salacious literature and immoral plays, and stop riding a bicycle.

Such rules made it easy to comply with Kerlin’s latest suggestion, to get plenty of sleep.