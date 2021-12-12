Observations of Syracuse’s 79-75 loss to Georgetown

Every dollar donated in December will go directly to paying students to produce stories like this one.Give nowand ensure a better future for Le Quotidien Orange.

WASHINGTON, DC When the whistle sounded to signal a foul on Syracuse, Buddy Boeheim clenched both fists and Joseph Girard III stepped down and stared. Girard had shot one and one with 10 seconds to shoot the Orange within two, and his free throw to shoot with less than one, but his ensuing free throw rebounded.

Two free throws from Georgetown gave them a four-point lead that held until the final horn. SU had built a 10-point lead at half-time but then saw that quickly evaporate once the Orange suffered a three-minute drought to open the second half. A back-and-forth game ensued and Georgetown escaped in the last minute with a 79-75 victory.

Here are some observations from Syracuse’s loss to the Hoyas at Capital One Arena.

Buddy makes progress towards the end of the collapse

After back-to-back games with six points and zero to 3 points, Buddy initially seemed to find his way. He connected on his first 3-point since the Indiana game with 16 minutes left in the first half, sinking his left wing shot, and finished the game with 17 points on 7 shots on. 18.

Despite scoring double-digit points for the first time since the Hoosiers, Buddy still shot two aerial balls – one in the first half, another in the second and he slapped his chest after the second. , shaking his head as he walks up the court. He also missed an open 3 in the second half after a long offensive rebound that bounced off Girard and he returned the ball to Buddy at the top of the touchline.

But while Georgetown quickly reduced Syracuse’s lead and the two teams alternated between leads, Buddy has consistently emerged as the Oranges’ top scorer. When a group of players closed on a bouncing rebound, Swider came out with possession and pushed the ball towards Buddy, who led and finished by contact in front of defender Hoyas on the right block.

There were still open misses, as well as contested looks as the Georgetown defense centered their possession on Syracuse’s top marksman, but as the game dragged on, Buddy’s new reality set in: the 2, by blocks and halfway, are his way to earn points now.

The rice eventually cooled but then reheated

In Georgetown’s last game against UMBC, Kaiden Rice broke a program record scoring 10 to 3 points in her 29-point win over the Retrievers. And in the opening minutes against Orange, he found similar success beyond the arc.

He passed in front of the Syracuse bench and quickly sank on 3 before scooping another ball near the opposite sideline and sinking it as well. He’s taken four of Georgetown’s first eight shots, a percentage that reflects his 28.6 percent shooting percentage, which ranks 185th nationally by KenPom and reflects the shooting rate he is responsible for on the field. And his third 3 point came despite Jimmy Boeheim closing it with an outstretched arm.

But then Rices actually arrested. He didn’t make another one until he hit a shot that saw Georgetown win six to eight minutes to go, and he only made 5 of 15 with no inside basket. paint. After his fourth 3, Buddy hooked up to a 3 in response, but his last shot of the night, another 3 points to the left gave the Hoyas the lead for good. He finished with 15 points, out of five shots taken that all came from beyond the arc.

Anselems the strongest minutes of the season (career?)

Frank Anselem entered the game for SU early in the season, recording Edwards at 3:03 pm of the first half. It was six minutes earlier than he had against Villanova, four minutes earlier than the Florida State game and eight minutes earlier than he had first replaced him when the ‘Orange knocked out Indiana in double overtime, a game where Anselem made four free throws down the stretch. icing victory.

But during that time, he shot two fouls and finished two dunks over the Georgetown defenders, finishing with a five-point line, one rebound and one block in 10 minutes.

Williams Flashes

The final leg of Benny Williams’ development process came on Saturday and the results showed a two-run and two foul line. But in those minutes, amid head coach Jim Boeheim’s mistakes and continued yelling, he may have made his biggest strides yet. Georgetown hit a pair of 3 corners from his side of the zone defense, and he fouled after giving up an offensive rebound, but then ran onto the pitch in transition with 3:39 left in the first half. time.

He worked his way around a pair of Georgetown defensemen, dropped only his second basket in the past seven games, and clapped loudly as he came up the field. He found ways to disrupt the defense and the transition as well.

Before the Under-4’s time-out he hit an out of bounds pass from behind. Georgetown wanted a foul, but instead, the referee kept his hands by his side. And in the timeout group, Boeheim wrapped his arm around Bennys waist pointing out the mistakes he made on the 3 dots in the corner, but this time in a softer tone.