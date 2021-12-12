I came out as a trans woman to live a comfortable life without any pardahs: fashion designer Saisha Shinde

I am a woman, I am not afraid, I am sexy, I am divine, I am unbeatable, I am creative… these beautiful words written by singer-songwriter Emmy Meli resonate with the journey of designer Saisha Shinde as a trans woman. Saisha Shinde (formerly known as Swapnil Shinde), stepped out as a trans woman earlier this year and since then has been an inspiration to many. Looking radiant in a black outfit paired with pearl earrings, Saisha spoke to News18 about the Indian contestant’s 70th Miss Universe contestant’s final dress design, India’s predefined notion of ‘a trans woman, Madhuri Dixit giving her dance lessons, and how her transition makes her 10,000 times happier.

Saisha has been a go-to designer for everything to do with the pageant, and this year she designed the final dress for Harnaaz Sandhu, who represents India at the 70th Miss Universe on December 13 in Eilat, Israel. The international competition will be broadcast live on Voot Select.

Calling herself a re-enactment fanatic and nerd, Saisha says: Every time Miss Universe arrives I’m very horny and this time knowing that the girl we sent has so much potential it’s exciting and extremely taxing for nerves. I want to see Harnaaz in the Top 3 and I want to see my dress shine on stage and have her take the crown.

Having designed dresses for Miss India contestants in the past, the Harnaazs dress is an amalgamation of Saishas style, Harnaazs personality and what a quintessential Miss India should look like. There is a certain expectation of Miss India during an international competition. She must look elegant, exquisite and the dresses must look delicate and delicate but at the same time powerful, strong, which is what my brand has become now after I became a woman, expresses Saisha.

She adds: “The dress is embellished with embroidery, stones and sequins. Harnaaz believes in sustainability, so we used some embroidery material that was lying around the studio. Also, since she is from the Punjab, we have incorporated phulkari inspired designs into the set. The geometric patterns which are synonymous with the phulkari patterns are given a modern touch. “

Saisha’s design aesthetic before her transition has always been powerful and strong, but the transition gave her a touch of delicacy that she’s proud of. I used to create, now I create with a purpose. The delicacy is visible in my work now. Is it still powerful? Yes, is it still modern? Yes. However, it (designs) is much more beautiful to the eye now, Saisha adds.

The designer is all smiles when asked about the acceptance she received after coming out on social media. She says I just stepped outside so that I could lead a comfortable life without any kind of pardah. And when I did, the response and support I received was so encouraging. I have received DMs where people shared how inspired they were and the courage it gave them to do things they were unable to do.

With a lot more to explore as a woman, Saisha is ready to embark on this new journey and truly hopes her public release sets an example of what real trans women are. We are not those ridiculous cartoons that have been created so far in the industry. Also, there is a difference between dating and a trans woman. What we saw are male actors in drag disguise, not trans women. But Indians in general think that’s what a trans woman is. No, they are men dressed as women for performances. Because we are a country focused on Bollywood and what we see we believe. So, we really hope that will change over time, says Saisha.

Saisha believes that in India there is a predefined idea of ​​what a trans woman is and what a trans woman does. Half of them (trans woman) are expected to be just sex workers and the other half to be such cartoonish and boisterous characters. I really hope that through me and many other trans women who lead normal lives we will be able to make the case that we are successful people who are beautiful and achieve the best in our respective fields, expresses Saisha .

Having designed for leading actors such as Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kiara Advani among others in the recent past, Saisha is happy that her transition has been accepted with open arms in the industry. It was great before, but it’s absolutely breathtaking now. Aside from the comfort factor because they are two women discussing clothes, their level of respect for me is much higher because of what I did. And it’s so rewarding, and I feel so blessed. For example, Madhuri Dixit, whom I have admired for so many years, gave me a lot more self-confidence. She said I’ll teach you dance and take dance lessons [for you], Saisha adds.

As a costume designer, Saisha recently designed costumes for Aishwarya Rai Bachchans’ character in Ponniyin Selvan and also designed a series of outfits for Deepika Padukones Pathan’s upcoming film. When asked what the difference is between designing runway sets and tailoring costumes for films, Saisha replies that films are more glamorous and unrealistic to some extent. Customers would obviously want a version of that, but the biggest difference I’d say is that for movies you have 2-3 days to make 7-10 outfits. I remember very recently that I worked on a movie where we had to finish 14 outfits in two days. Everyone is afraid because of the pandemic. Everyone wants to finish their job quickly because you never know what’s going to happen.

Living like a queen, Saisha loves to dress up, but there’s one thing she hopes she’ll never slip into again and that’s the heels. I loved wearing heels, but after wearing them for a year, I realized what women go through. In the past, I used to have these giant heels in my shows. And now I’m like, what was I thinking? It’s beautiful, but I don’t like heels as much as I do, Saisha jokes.

