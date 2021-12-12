Fashion
The world according to Guido Palau, the man behind the trendiest hairstyles | Women’s hair
HHe might not be a household name, but you are certainly familiar with the hairstyles he has created over the decades for catwalks, magazine covers, and ad campaigns. Guido Palau, the man behind some of the most influential hair in fashion, showed his form again in London last week on the UK front Vogue, starring unconventional 54-year-old model Kristen McMenamy, and at a Dior menswear show inspired by Jack Kerouac.
Born in Dorset, 59, Anglo-Iberian Palau also released #Hairtests, a spiral-bound book that captures the presentation of hair, or its relative relaxation, during the pandemic amid sweeping renegotiations around gender and diversity.
We all manage to organize something that interests us, flowers or animals or whatever, on Instagram, Palau known to the fashion world just as Guido told the Observer heading for a test for the show at Kensingtons Olympia last week. I happen to be in the hair.
Palau, who is known to perform dozens of shows and may have 100 producers and hairdressers each under his direction, is a protégé of Vidal Sassoon and was a close associate of the late Alexander McQueen. He’s also one of the key figures in bringing the grungy, anti-perfection and individualistic British fashion movement of the early ’90s to the world.
It may be that as philosophy and politics falter, it will again be up to hairdressers to provide clues as to what women often know and men grasp less easily: that among the outer clues of the inner life, the hair can be the most informative.
I am informed all the time. Most people have hair on their heads, but many don’t, so how the hair is worn, intentionally or not, is of interest to me. Combed, brushed or dyed, set up or down in their own way, it’s all something that I capture.
Images in the book document profile and makeup-free hairstyles taken on an iPhone and then published online. They are an impression, in a sense, of what was happening, and still happening, in a vulnerable time.
Young people look at the 90s again and [are] inspired by that time. We see it in the individualism of the models, but [also] in a more diverse and inclusive way. When there is a fashion reaction that sticks, it’s always something to do with the changing world because fashion and beauty reflect the times.
On the one hand, the changes that beauty is currently reflecting are less gendered. The masculine and feminine seem a bit old now, so I try to look at their profile, see what works for them. It’s more fluid. I’ve always been interested in ambiguous sexuality and always wanted hair to be slightly questionable.
Fashion, of course, has taken its share of recent criticism for lack of approach and sensitivity to issues of social justice. There is a new awareness of what people are feeling or have felt in the past, and rightly so, he says.
So Palaus craftsmanship is all about taking on the street, performing, placing in a fashion show or magazine, and filtering back. It is, by definition, a highly modifiable process. I can’t really tell. People may see it in a different way and then pick it up, consciously or unconsciously, or it’s just trendy. People are more aware now, because there is so much more information than when I started, when we didn’t know where the references were coming from.
Instagram is affecting the changes, in part because visual information is posted and absorbed, as Palau says, all day long. Beauty trends are coming into our home, or into our hands, all the time.
There was a point at the start of the pandemic when the beauty industry, for reasons of social distancing, effectively ceased to function, forcing people to do it themselves, do and fix. In Palau, Covid gave people time to reflect on self-presentation, and this, in turn, propelled a return to individualism.
If a woman wants to go out with damp hair because she just washed it casually cool, that should be totally okay. Wet hair always looks sexy, and trendy hair is what people wear anyway. It is therefore a question of reality or of reality. No one should feel pressured to look like anyone else, other than themselves, and the idea of social acceptability is, hopefully, falling apart. The appearance of your hair should be your idea.
It’s kind of a throwback to the ’90s. But even the most maligned decades, like the’ 80s, have come with cool looks as subcultures, from goths to new wave to new romantics. , have proliferated alongside the glamorous back of Dallas or the yuppies. Fashion draws on the past but never really looks back. If you do, it’s a pastiche.
Palau doesn’t belong to any particular church, although friends joke that he’s never seen a bowl of pudding he doesn’t like. Hair is important to everyone. Women love to talk about it, men love to talk about it. Sometimes it gets a little short and people don’t realize how hard it is to do well. It has a psychological impact because it changes the way people feel and look. When you look back it’s amazing how that has changed and how it defines the social aspects of life.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2021/dec/12/the-world-according-to-guido-palau-the-man-behind-fashions-hottest-hairstyles
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]