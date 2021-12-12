The world according to Guido Palau, the man behind the trendiest hairstyles | Women’s hair

HHe might not be a household name, but you are certainly familiar with the hairstyles he has created over the decades for catwalks, magazine covers, and ad campaigns. Guido Palau, the man behind some of the most influential hair in fashion, showed his form again in London last week on the UK front Vogue, starring unconventional 54-year-old model Kristen McMenamy, and at a Dior menswear show inspired by Jack Kerouac.

Born in Dorset, 59, Anglo-Iberian Palau also released #Hairtests, a spiral-bound book that captures the presentation of hair, or its relative relaxation, during the pandemic amid sweeping renegotiations around gender and diversity.

We all manage to organize something that interests us, flowers or animals or whatever, on Instagram, Palau known to the fashion world just as Guido told the Observer heading for a test for the show at Kensingtons Olympia last week. I happen to be in the hair.

Palau, who is known to perform dozens of shows and may have 100 producers and hairdressers each under his direction, is a protégé of Vidal Sassoon and was a close associate of the late Alexander McQueen. He’s also one of the key figures in bringing the grungy, anti-perfection and individualistic British fashion movement of the early ’90s to the world.

It may be that as philosophy and politics falter, it will again be up to hairdressers to provide clues as to what women often know and men grasp less easily: that among the outer clues of the inner life, the hair can be the most informative.

I am informed all the time. Most people have hair on their heads, but many don’t, so how the hair is worn, intentionally or not, is of interest to me. Combed, brushed or dyed, set up or down in their own way, it’s all something that I capture.

Images in the book document profile and makeup-free hairstyles taken on an iPhone and then published online. They are an impression, in a sense, of what was happening, and still happening, in a vulnerable time.

Kristen McMenamy on the cover of British Vogue Photography: Steven Meisel

Young people look at the 90s again and [are] inspired by that time. We see it in the individualism of the models, but [also] in a more diverse and inclusive way. When there is a fashion reaction that sticks, it’s always something to do with the changing world because fashion and beauty reflect the times.

On the one hand, the changes that beauty is currently reflecting are less gendered. The masculine and feminine seem a bit old now, so I try to look at their profile, see what works for them. It’s more fluid. I’ve always been interested in ambiguous sexuality and always wanted hair to be slightly questionable.

Fashion, of course, has taken its share of recent criticism for lack of approach and sensitivity to issues of social justice. There is a new awareness of what people are feeling or have felt in the past, and rightly so, he says.

So Palaus craftsmanship is all about taking on the street, performing, placing in a fashion show or magazine, and filtering back. It is, by definition, a highly modifiable process. I can’t really tell. People may see it in a different way and then pick it up, consciously or unconsciously, or it’s just trendy. People are more aware now, because there is so much more information than when I started, when we didn’t know where the references were coming from.

Instagram is affecting the changes, in part because visual information is posted and absorbed, as Palau says, all day long. Beauty trends are coming into our home, or into our hands, all the time.

There was a point at the start of the pandemic when the beauty industry, for reasons of social distancing, effectively ceased to function, forcing people to do it themselves, do and fix. In Palau, Covid gave people time to reflect on self-presentation, and this, in turn, propelled a return to individualism.

If a woman wants to go out with damp hair because she just washed it casually cool, that should be totally okay. Wet hair always looks sexy, and trendy hair is what people wear anyway. It is therefore a question of reality or of reality. No one should feel pressured to look like anyone else, other than themselves, and the idea of ​​social acceptability is, hopefully, falling apart. The appearance of your hair should be your idea.

It’s kind of a throwback to the ’90s. But even the most maligned decades, like the’ 80s, have come with cool looks as subcultures, from goths to new wave to new romantics. , have proliferated alongside the glamorous back of Dallas or the yuppies. Fashion draws on the past but never really looks back. If you do, it’s a pastiche.

Palau doesn’t belong to any particular church, although friends joke that he’s never seen a bowl of pudding he doesn’t like. Hair is important to everyone. Women love to talk about it, men love to talk about it. Sometimes it gets a little short and people don’t realize how hard it is to do well. It has a psychological impact because it changes the way people feel and look. When you look back it’s amazing how that has changed and how it defines the social aspects of life.