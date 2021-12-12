Sailor launches the winter 2021 collection





The brand has brought formal and casual winter clothing for fashion-loving women and men. TBS Report December 12, 2021, 12:20 p.m. Last modification: December 12, 2021, 12:26 PM Photo / Courtesy “>

Photo / Courtesy Fashion brand Sailor launched its winter 2021 collection with the slogan “Get the gang back”. The collection has been designed keeping in mind that things are back to normal and most young people have returned to normal activities such as attending classes on campus, going to the movies, eating out, etc. The offices are in full swing with all the normal aspects of our life such as shopping, going to concerts, going on tours, etc. Moreover, this winter, everyone wants a new start. The friends finally met and the celebrations got more colorful and lively. Whether it’s a regular outing or a birthday party, everything becomes much more enjoyable when our friends are with us. Photo / Courtesy “>

Photo / Courtesy With her latest collection, Sailor calls on all friends and families to celebrate winter and embrace the New Year with a positive spirit. The brand has offered formal and casual outfits for fashion-loving women and men. The winter collection offers both light and heavy clothing with trendy, comfortable and fashionable style combinations. Photo / courtesy “>

Photo / courtesy The Sailor women’s clothing collection includes sets of floral and striped blazers, long coats, short velor jackets, midi jackets and various other fashionable comfort wear that can be doubled as sleepwear . There is also a very special collection of tie dye sweatshirts. As we know, tie-dye sweatshirts are all the rage among young people all over the world. They look funky and provide maximum comfort at the same time. Shoma Sadia, Deputy Director, Design and Development at Sailor, said: “Each season we try to bring something different to our customers, hence the new themes. We make sure there is something for everyone. She informed us that they are always using new fabrics, patterns and embellishments for each collection. “We also have party wear in our Winter 2021 collection. We have used shades of wine red, black, olive green, etc. with patterns and thicker fabrics. These outfits are ideal for weddings and party functions. ‘winter,’ added Shoma. Male customers can also choose their wearable from a rich collection of sportswear. For them, Sailor has also introduced new fabric variants like shiny knit fabric and premium interlock fabric. Variations can also be seen in the designs: cut and stitch, color block, sleeve with thumb hole, high collar, tie dye and several types of graphic designs are available in the men’s winter clothing collection from Sailor. For heavy winter clothing, Sailor brought hoodies, track jackets, bomber jackets, vintage leather jackets, biker jackets, sweatshirts and jogging sets into the collection. There are also some great outfits for the kids. They will love the colorful and themed dresses with their favorite cartoon characters designed on them. For the younger members of the family, there are sets of sweatshirts, tie-dye hoodies, tracksuits, playsets, knit blazers and different types of denim, leggings and jeggings. To complete your winter 2021 look, Sailor has also brought a vast collection of accessories. You will find sneakers, dress shoes, evening shoes, belts, scarves and different types of bags. The price range of the collection is between 1,500 Tk and 5,000 Tk. The products are available at all Sailor points of sale. Customers can also shop online at the website: www.sailor.clothing.

