Fashion designer Lara hopes Fashion Week 2021 brings joy amid pandemic – News





She will be presenting a unique collection of abayas at the upcoming event. Photo: Supplied Compared to CT Posted: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 10:33 Fashion designer Lara, a graduate of American University, UAE, who is currently pursuing a double master’s degree in London, explained the inspiration behind her work and her brand ahead of her participation in the upcoming Fashion Week 2021 in Dubai. I got the idea to create Lara Fashion when my friends, family, acquaintances and even strangers often asked me for information about my abayas and my style. I started giving them design ideas and later thought about sharing my ideas and designs by starting Lara Fashion. The idea of ​​Laras des abayas is a fusion of Arab heritage with a touch of European grace. Her unique creations are available in a wide variety of colors. She says she only designs three pieces per collection because each woman is unique and exceptional in her own way and each abaya portrays an inspiring story. Excerpts from a conversation with Lara: What is the inspiration behind your brand? Brand development is a crucial process and each brand should be unique and exquisite while serving the interests of the consumer base. Mixing different individual styles to achieve a more refined and creative result has generally been a motivating factor for me. On the line of this idea, I created a brand infusing Arab culture with a hint of European finesse. What are some of your main accomplishments in the recent past? Some of my major accomplishments include obtaining a graduate degree and building a successful brand. I have a master’s degree in diplomacy and security from the American University of the United Arab Emirates. Recently I successfully launched Lara Fashion and attended Dubai Fashion Week as the youngest designer among renowned cognoscenti and designers. I consider Fashion Weeks to be an incredible initiative to stimulate the motivation of young designers like me. I am inspired by various reputable designers who show their talent and I am proud to be a part of them. Tell us about the collection you are presenting at Fashion Week 2021. Since each generation boasts of a unique fashion statement, I have chosen to display timeless designs spanning various styles from different generations, including styles incorporating matching colors from each generation. The different models presented here represent different timeless fashion statements. For any passionate designer who wants to showcase their carefully crafted designs, Fashion Week 2021 is one of the world’s most important platforms. Therefore, I chose this platform to showcase my designs. The pandemic has been a shock, affecting countless people around the world. However, as I consider myself to be an optimistic person, I can surely say that presenting my collection at FW2021 will give hope and joy even in this scenario. Therefore, I want to express my ideas and optimism succinctly at the fair itself. I will be honored to share my point of view through this platform. Fashion Week 2021 will be held at The Arena, IMG Worlds of Adventure from December 16-18.

