Vidya Balan surely knows her fashion game, looks gorgeous in ethnic costume





Vidya Balan continues to follow her own unique journey in the film industry. The versatile actress has carved a niche for herself with several powerful and complex characters. The gorgeous diva also has a great sense of fashion and is often worn in beautiful sarees. In her recent Instagram post, the actress shared a series of photos wearing an ethnic indigo costume, proving that she can pull off other looks as well. The costume has been painstakingly detailed with white imprints. She paired it with dark glasses and an oxidized ring. One can also see a rich collection of books in the background. Check out the photos below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) The photos were uploaded with the caption Monday Blues but make it Indigo indicating her dress choice for the day. Her hair and makeup was done by Gohar Shaikh and Harshal Jariwala. Vidya looked gorgeous as she went for nominal makeup. Vidya, who is known for her love of sarees, also likes to repeat her clothes. She is one of the few Bollywood stars who do not hesitate to wear the same dress again. In an Instagram Reel, the actress looked the most eccentric as she stepped out wearing a dress she also posted in August. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) I love sarees, I also love to repeat my clothes, the actress captioned the post with a muscle flex emoji. Vidya got the chance to experiment with clothes from The Dirty Picture – one of the biggest hits of her life. She played the role of erotic actress Silk Smitha in the 2011 biopic drama directed by Milan Luthria. Vidya recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the film which starred actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi and Tusshar Kapoor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures) What do you think of Vidya Balan and her fashion choice? Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/vidya-balan-surely-knows-her-fashion-game-looks-beautiful-in-ethnic-suit-4541156.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos