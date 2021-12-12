Reeves posts 30 in hometown, ISU men’s basketball wins first 80-71 road game at Chicago State | Sports





Illinois State Men’s Basketball Antonio reeves came home with 30 points to lead the Redbirds to their first road victory of the year 80-71 at Chicago State on Saturday. Reeves’ family and friends have come to the Emil and Patricia A. Jones Convocation Center to cheer on the Chicago native. This is the second time Reeves has posted at least 30 points this season and improved his season average to 21.5 points per game. When Tone gets into this heat you have to try to keep giving him the ball, ISU head coach Dan Muller declared Reeves’ strong day. Sometimes we have to make parts for him and sometimes he does his. Friday, Reeves and his teammate Josias Fort spent an extra hour working on their shots before the team bus left for Chicago. This decision also paid off for Strong who added 19 points. It doesn’t always pay off, but these two guys get the most extra shots in our squad, Muller said. We had an hour before the bus left just to shoot and it paid off. The Redbirds had a strong day offensively and defensively as they led for most of the game. Despite this, the Redbirds struggled to keep up with a physically difficult Cougar team. CSU overtook ISU 36-28 and won the turnover battle 19-11. That rebound and those turnovers were so infuriating. We did everything else well, said Muller. They were more physical than us. That’s why you saw the rebound and the revenue differential. Muller found the lack of physics due to the Redbirds straying from fundamentals. We weren’t boxing, Muller said. They were tougher, more physical than us. We know we are not the most physical team, but we have played harder than today this year. Despite a lack of physics in some aspects of the game, Muller believes the Redbirds played well defensively. A change in play appeal made this easier for the Redbirds. After playing zonal defense early on, Muller switched to man-to-man coverage which allowed the ISU to better cover the Cougars. The ISU were playing so well in men’s defense that Muller stuck with it after a brief change in the second half. It was really because they were guarding well, Muller said. We forced quite a few shot clock violations. Our defense on the first try was really good, we just couldn’t bounce back. With Reeves and Strong, the ISU Howard Fleming Jr. added 10 points for the second game in a row. The Redbirds will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Quincy at Redbird Arena.

JAKE SERMERSHEIMis a sports editor for The Vidette. He can be contacted at [email protected] Follow Sermersheim on Twitter at@JakeSermersheim IF YOU SUPPORT THE VIDETTE MISSIONto provide a training lab for Illinois State University student journalists to acquire and refine viable, valuable and marketable skills in all phases of digital media,please contributeto this most important cause.Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.videtteonline.com/sports/reeves-puts-up-30-in-hometown-performance-isu-mens-basketball-wins-first-road-game-80/article_aef8bde6-5ad9-11ec-be73-1f7767fa8236.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos