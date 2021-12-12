Fashion
Amazon’s 10 best winter clothes, according to shopping editor
Every time winter comes, I’m sort of unprepared. Either my essentials from last season disappear (I mean, really, how’s it going?) That fleece I’ve been wearing since high school.
If you’re having similar issues and need things fast, I recently took a clothes haul to Amazon to stock up on new and old favorites, and I loved the majority of them. A lot of the items I have received are basics like sweatshirts, overlays, and lounge sets, but I was very impressed with the quality and comfort of it all. I made very few returns thanks to Amazon Prime “Try before you buy” feature, which allows you to try an item for free for up to seven days. If you like it and don’t return it during that time, you will be charged for the amount, and if you don’t like it, you can return it for free.
Here are 10 things I’ve been wearing nonstop from my Amazon winter clothing collection:
- Hanes EcoSmart sweatshirt, $ 11 (originally $ 22)
- Amazon Essentials High-Rise Cotton Bikini Bottom, 6-Pack, $ 14
- Mangopop long-sleeved, round-neck stretch bodysuit, $ 18 ($ 25 originally)
- Fleece lined leggings with pockets Ewedoos, $ 30 ($ 40 originally)
- The Drop Catalina Bralette Sweater, $ 30
- Merokeety Henley Knit Lounge Set, $ 32 with coupon (originally $ 46)
- The Drop Dina Elastic Hem Fleece Joggers, $ 45
- Shaker Goodthreads Oversized Mesh Cardigan, $ 45
- Ugg Faux Sheepskin Earmuffs, $ 65
- Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boot, $ 140
Hanes EcoSmart sweatshirt
I have to admit that I got this Hanes sweatshirt perfectly by expecting not to like it. It’s the best-selling sweatshirt on the site with over 83,000 five-star ratings, and it costs just $ 11, so it sounded a bit too good to be true. But, not all of these buyers led me astray – I really love it. My favorite part is that it’s warm without being overbearing, unlike a lot of other sweatshirts that I end up sweating in despite the freezing temperatures outside. It’s also surprisingly stylish and looks really tidy and accessorized with a few necklaces.
Fleece lined leggings with pockets Ewedoos
These Ewedoos fleece lined leggings are my favorite winter pants. I bought two pairs of these last year and literally lived in them (seriously, I don’t think I’ve put on jeans once). Unfortunately I found them to be a bit small, and after accidentally putting them in the dryer they just weren’t comfortable anymore. So I got two new pairs in one size up, and couldn’t be happier. Plus, they’re on sale right now, so it’s a great time to add them to your cart.
The Drop Catalina Bralette Sweater
It was a spontaneous buy during Black Friday, and I’m so glad I got it. I really wanted a tank top and this one from The Drop is super cute. It’s really comfy and flattering, but it’s not really a “bralette” so if I wore it I would put a real bra or bralette underneath. I also have the matching ribbed flared pants to make a set, and I just trotted around the house in #feelinmyself.
Mangopop long-sleeved, round-neck stretch bodysuit
Do not sleep on this bodysuit. Thousands of Amazon buyers swear by The wide range of Mangopop bodysuits, and everything they say is true: they’re flattering, comfortable enough to wear in the office, and of high quality. This long-sleeved scoop neck option keeps me warm when wearing it as a base layer, and if I’m warm and need to shed a few layers, it’s pretty appealing on its own. I will definitely do more. If you are in between sizes I suggest taking one size for a more comfortable fit.
Ugg faux shearling earmuffs
It’s not dramatic, but I literally can’t be outside in the winter without earmuffs. I don’t wear hats because I cut my hair a lot, and I find most of it slips out regardless, so I’ve been a loyal earmuff wearer since I was a teenager. i usually wear those odious fluffy, but I wanted a change this year, so I went for the more stylish faux sheepskin earmuffs from Ugg. They are honestly adorable and have a really good fit.
Merokeety Henley Knit Lounge Set
I was originally gifted with this living room set, but liked it so much that I bought another; it’s safe to say the Henley Merokeety knitwear set is officially my WFH uniform this season. It’s * so * comfy and cute, and I actually wore the top in my outfit once because I was so comfy I couldn’t bother to take it off. It comes in lots of cute colors and is also a great gift.
Buy now: $ 32 with coupon (originally $ 46); amazon.com
The Drop Dina Elastic Hem Fleece Joggers
If you need a warm, on-trend pair of hoodies, look no further than these tie-dye options from The Drop. Before I had them, I had been wear the fleece shorts version for months and loved them so much I knew I had to have the sweatpants too. They are really great if you just want to be comfortable when you have guests, and I totally recommend get the matching sweatshirt to make it a whole. They’re true to size, but if you want the on-trend oversized look that J.Lo approves of, take a size up.
Amazon Essentials High-Rise Cotton Bikini Bottom
Okay, it wasn’t necessarily a seasonal purchase, but I had to toss the Amazon Essentials High Cut Underwear in my basket because so many people love them. This pack alone has 20,000 five-star ratings, while the regular fit version has another whopping 70,000. I’ll definitely be wearing them all winter (and doing more); they have full coverage and fit well, and are really very comfortable. If you need to renovate your underwear drawer, this is a great place to start.
Shaker Goodthreads Oversized Mesh Cardigan
I like to call it my “grandma’s cardigan”. This is my second Goodthreads Shaker Stitch Cardigan because I completely worn out the first because I wore it pretty much every day during the pandemic home party. I keep this one as my sweater at home and bought a new one with the intention of using it. It is extremely warm and gives the impression of being wrapped in your favorite blanket.
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boot
I did – I finally bought myself my first pair of Ugg boots, and I never look back. I’m in love with these mini Ugg boots, and not just because models make them look so good. They’re super versatile and honestly work with any outfit – whether you go for leggings and a sweatshirt, or boyfriend jeans and a button down shirt. They’ll really warm your toes within seconds of putting them on, and I love being able to use them as an indoor and outdoor shoe. Definitely worth the investment.
