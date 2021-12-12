Western United vs Brisbane Roar – Football Match Report – December 11, 2021





Connor Pain celebrates the lone goal of the game. Robert Cianflone ​​/ Getty Images Western United extended their A-League Men’s winning streak to three after beating Brisbane Roar 1-0 at GMHBA stadium. After they proved frustrating in the first half, Connor Pain provided what was, overall, a deserved lead for United in the 50th minute when he managed a Lachie Wales volley. The victory, at least temporarily, sent John Aloisi’s side to the top of the ALM standings while the Roar remain rooted at the bottom with just one point and one goal under his belt after his first month. Always having the opportunity to move into the penalty area from distant positions thanks to Roar’s passive defense, United were able to create plenty of chances throughout the game’s opening stanza, but lacked the finishing touches necessary to convert. Seeking to stretch his streak to a three-way goal, Dylan Wenzel-Halls wasted two golden first chances to open the scoring, his last attempt in the 11th minute after Pain had a shot from a well-saved Welsh pullback by Macklin Freke. Despite seeing their fair share of the ball, the visitors struggled to create chances on the other end that would raise the pulse of their former goalkeeper Jamie Young in United’s goal. The Roar were ultimately outnumbered by 19 to six in the 90 minutes. Their task was made all the more difficult when Brown went out of touch and was quickly replaced by Josh Brindell-South in the 46th minute. The pain quickly started three minutes later. After a goal, Roar built more attacks over time, but displayed a frustrating sense of inertia as he reached United’s penalty area. Jay O’Shea had just one shot on target for the game when he forced Young to make a relatively easy save in the 67th minute.

