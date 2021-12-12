Renewing the Caribbean Fashion Industry with ESG

Through Dr Axel Kravatzky a figure recognized at the highest international level in the Governance of Organizations.

Warning: the opinions presented are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of any of the organizations with which he is associated. Comments and reactions that advance the regional dialogue are welcome at [email protected]

How can the integration of environmental, social and governance responsibilities lead to brighter and more desirable products and a revival of the Caribbean fashion industry?

Over the past 50 years, the fashion industry as a whole has declined dramatically in the Caribbean. Statistics are hard to come by, but the following fragments illustrate the direction. In Barbados, employment figures in the fashion industry rose from 868 people in 1999 to 348 in 2008; in the Dominican Republic from 145,000 workers in 2000 to 41,000 in 2006; in Jamaica, the number of employees increased from 36,000 in 1995 to 18,000 in 2000. In Trinidad and Tobago, the fashion workforce increased from 7,000 in 1978 to 3,700 in 2005- 2008, and according to our estimates, this number was unlikely to exceed 1,700 in 2013 (out of a total TT labor force of 665,700 at the time).

Although the size of the industry has shrunk, it still plays an important economic, social and, as is increasingly recognized, environmental role. The specific elements and proportions vary greatly from country to country. Exports continue to play an important role for most people in the Caribbean. In the case of TT, our research indicates that 44% of garment manufacturers (surveyed for the TT Fashion Industry Strategic Plan in 2015) export to the Caribbean, 28% export to Europe, and 26% export to North America. While West Indian Sea Island cotton is a highly valued input grown in the region, especially Barbados and Jamaica, and there are accessories made from local raw materials, but most of the inputs are imported.

Recently accelerating trends

The world has become much more aware of the long simmering environmental crisis and that no country is currently on track to achieve the United Nations SDGs by 2030. At the COP in 2018, key players from the industry have signed the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action and this movement continues to grow. Consumer values ​​are changing across the world, and lawmakers and regulators are toughening the social and environmental consequences in a fast and irresponsible fashion.

Banks, private equity, institutional investors, development finance institutions all respond to the demands of investors and society; and implement ESG measures to mitigate the risks of irresponsible behavior in the organizations in which they invest. The amount of financial capital available to be invested in well-governed organizations that have positive environmental and social impacts is increasing exponentially.

What are the implications?

Companies in the fashion industry have a choice to respond to this. The majority probably notice these trends, but are not sure how or if they can respond to them, and thus continue to operate as usual. Others may try to overcome new hurdles to comply, but mostly stick to existing markets and ways of doing things. Such a checkbox exercise adds costs but will not bring lasting benefits. What is possible today will become possible tomorrow and must become so in a few years. So everyone has to catch up; and although the impact on organizations is less damaging, we need them to be equally competitive, innovative and produce good returns for all forms of capital, i.e. financial, human, social capital and natural.

Four main tracks:

Success is likely to be found in either of the following ways:

Consolidating Local Markets: According to Lisa Marie Daniel, CEO of FashionTT, the natural strategy of most clothing designers in the Caribbean is high quality, niche and boutique. Our key value proposition is to provide superior quality differentiated products that last a long time with minimal waste. Low-quality fast fashion imports can be seen as more affordable, but they come with ethical issues and environmental costs. It is quite possible that the hurdle that local clothing designers have to overcome to be able to demonstrate verifiable sustainability benchmarks is not that high given their current emphasis on high quality.

Transform the production system itself for more efficiency and sustainability. Christopher Nathan, former director of CreativeTT and member of the board of directors of FIDC (fashion industry development committee) is a great advocate of advanced manufacturing technology (AMT) in the fashion industry; and showed that AMT can enable Caribbean designers to produce individual items at one-third the cost in one-sixth of the time, compared to traditional methods.

Work at the regional level and strengthen the collective ecosystem of the fashion industry. By combining the Caribbean aesthetic with practical opportunities to produce more efficiently and in an environmentally and socially sustainable way, strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of the industry. It is important to see the industry as a system and to use the current disruptions to better rebuild, as Christopher Nathan points out. Lisa Marie Daniel gives the example of UTT Garment Production Facility Made 868, a collaboration between UTT and FashionTT. When it becomes operational in 2022, 300 local businesses and up to 1,000 regionally will benefit by meeting all of their manufacturing needs in accordance with international standards.

The Global Value Chain Investment Program is one of the most successful elements to emerge from the TT Fashion Industry Strategic Plan. International value chains are more selective and sustainability standards are becoming a criterion for access, not least because regulations in a growing number of countries now require it. Authentic and verifiable sustainability credentials will give regional businesses a distinct and competitive advantage.

Common basis for success

The four avenues have key pillars in common. Sustainability benchmarks are not the result of brilliant add-ons, but the transformation of core value generation processes. This means that successful businesses get to know their customers not only from the perspective of the next purchase, but also how clothing and fashion contributes to their well-being. Successful businesses also develop the ability to understand their interaction with nature and with the society of which they are a part.

This understanding is not only at the level of consciousness, but involves targeted, meaningful and verifiable improvements. The key is to make real and real improvements. There are many tools available to get started; some are specific to the fashion industry, others are, for example, toolkits for the SME sector. The most efficient companies are able to certify their achievements, balancing objective and profit (certified B-Corporations). It communicates trust, increases brand value and reduces the risk of being caught in the act of money laundering because people are watching!