Syracuses’ 2nd half offensive struggles against Georgetown lead to 5th loss

WASHINGTON With a point lead five minutes from time, Syracuse needed to find a bucket to regain the advantage against Georgetown. The Oranges turned to their top scorer, Buddy Boeheim, to try to score. As the goalkeeper recovered the ball on the wing, two Georgetown defenders initiated a double team.

Behind the double team, Jimmy Boeheim made a backdoor cut and raised his hands, calling for the pass. Buddy passed the ball over the defense to Jimmy, who flew through contact for a contested layup. But as Jimmy came back down to the ground, the bullet didn’t. It was lodged in the narrow space between the rim and the rear panel, stuck, with no chance to get in.

I felt like maybe it was a foul, but it’s a tough game. You can’t trust that, said Jimmy. I have to make a better game and finish it at the end of the day.

Jimmys’ shot was representative of Syracuse’s woes (5-5, 1-0 on the Atlantic coast) in the second half on Saturday, as the Orange couldn’t make the tough shots Georgetown (5-4) emptied during the last stages of the 79-75 loss. The loss dropped Syracuse to five non-conference losses for just the second time in program history, most recently in 2016-17 when SU ​​missed the NCAA tournament.

I think the game changed a bit (at) the start of the second half, said head coach Jim Boeheim. We have to be more efficient in attack. First half, we were. Second half we were not.

Syracuse entered at halftime with a 10-point lead, shooting 41.7 percent on 3 and 17 for 32 overall from the ground. Joe Girard III led the team with 13 points and four assists and was 100% off the free throw line.

But at halftime, the Hoyas began to slowly reduce Syracuse’s lead. The Orange started with two offensive turnovers on their first two possessions. The Hoyas capitalized with a 3 after the first turn-over but missed the layup that followed after the second.

Buddy tried to respond with a 3 after the miss. As his shot traveled through the air, he passed the edge and fell to the ground for his second aerial ball of the match. Georgetown had their layup on the other end, and in less than two minutes, SU’s lead was halved.

(I) wasn’t expecting the best shot and just kind of rushed it, Buddy said.

Still, the Orange managed to keep a small lead for the first six minutes of the second half. On top of two, Jimmy tried to make it a two-possession game but returned the ball with an offensive foul. Aminu Mohammed fouled the next possession and drained two free throws to tie the game.

Frank Anselem put in a strong performance off the bench against Georgetown. Syracuse University Sports Communications

After the shots from Mohammed, Girard tried to regain the lead. But as Girard and Orange shuffled the ball around the offense, seconds began to slowly tick off the shot clock. Eventually, Girard found himself with the ball deep on the right wing without having time to shoot. He jumped in the air, but when his defender also jumped, Girard had to double up and land a shot in general direction of the basket. He landed far from the edge and fell harmlessly on a Georgetown player in the paint.

Our offense really hurt us in the second half, said Boeheim. The whole second half. We have to score. Weren’t really stopping people.

Still, the two teams traded buckets back and forth, with the lead never exceeding six for either team. In the 11:33 final, Georgetown shot 8 on 12, while Orange shot 9 on 23, including a three-minute streak of six consecutive misses.

Despite the poor shot, Syracuse had lost just two points when Cole Swider fouled Donald Carey as the Orange pressed for a turnover. Carey got a one-and-one and exhausted both free throws to make it a two-possession game with 16 seconds left.

Girard grabbed the incoming pass and sprinted down the field. Jesse Edwards put up a high screen and Girard walked down the alley. The guard stood up for the layup, and as his contested shot rolled into the rim, the referee whistled and awarded Girard a free throw and a lifeline to reduce the Hoyas’ lead to just one. .

Going into today’s game, Girard had only missed two free throws all season. Girard practiced his form as the referee bounced the ball to him. The noise in the Capital One Arena increased as Girard lifted the ball up and hit its crescendo as the ball sounded off the rim and fell into the hands of the Hoyas.

I just don’t think I was able to play the way we should at the moment, said Boeheim. Even if we would have won, it wouldn’t matter. We weren’t playing basketball well enough at the moment.