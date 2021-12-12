Extraordinary Korean products showcased at Tradekorea





CYPRESS, Calif., December 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) have decided to launch an online exhibition of innovative products made in Korea in Korea South .com. This online exhibition aims to restore the economy of the international market which has suffered due to COVID-19. This exclusive exhibition will allow Korean sellers to showcase their products to overseas consumers. The exhibition is divided into six categories, and Korea is known to excel in each of these six categories with outstanding technology and skill. The Korean company’s special knowledge in these areas allows it to specialize in unique and creative products in each market. CHARDE 86% Hawaii Deep Sea Water Bulb Mist CHARDE Mist, created by CHARDE, is a skin care serum mist that excels in essential characteristics of skin care products. The mist features 86% Hawaii deep sea water instead of purified water and provides safety by using compressed air instead of nitrogen gas. Containing only safe and non-irritating materials, the mist is tested to be free from any source of irritation or skin problems. CHARDE Mist is made up of many crucial ingredients that will interact directly with collagen to improve skin condition and health. Madecassoside and centella extracts hydrate and revitalize stressed and irritated skin. The abalone, sea squirt and honey contained in the mist will interact directly with the collagen to offer a deep emulsion through fine particles and benefit the skin thanks to its hydration. Active Enzyme Volume & Scalp Shampoo Active Enzyme Volume & Scalp Shampoo, created by Truezyme, is a natural shampoo that manages and cares for the scalp and hair. It promotes a soothing and soothing effect on the scalp and hair. Truezyme’s Special Scalp Solution is developed using Korean fermentation technology that nourishes and hydrates irritated scalp and weakened hair. The ingredients in the shampoo are EWG Green grade, including Korean Herbal Medicine and Jeju Lava Mineral Sea Water. It is also free from harmful ingredients such as paraben, silicone and sulfate surfactants. Truezyme Shampoo, created with all natural ingredients, will soothe the scalp and give hair volume providing the best solution and treatment for people with scaly, dry, oily and sensitive scalp and those who have developed hair loss. concerns about hair loss, breakage and thinning. There are many other distinctive products, for each category, that can be found on the site. According to KITA and MSS, there are many prolific Korean companies full of new ideas and technologies to continuously meet the changing market demand. Rapid growth in sales across the entire website is expected in the future, along with escalating inbound traffic. The exhibition proposes to drive a new aspiration for Korean companies in the international market. Sam yoon Related images Image 1 This content was posted through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

