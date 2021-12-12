Carrie Underwood shows off a major leg in a sequined dressThis performance look is sizzling!





Carrie Underwood took our breath away when she performed at Rockefeller Center’s 89th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, December 1. The 38-year-old country crooner made sure all eyes were on her as she wore a stunning, festively-inspired red dress that featured a sequined top and voluminous tulle midi skirt, and we think she was. she was sensational! The Grammy winner finished off her look with matching red heels and sparkly earrings. She performed “Let There Be Peace” from her 2020 hit Christmas album, “My Gift”, followed by a beautiful rendition of the classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”. The star-studded event also featured performances by Alessia Cara, Brad Paisley, Harry Connick Jr. and Pentatonix, and was hosted by Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin. Over 100 gift ideas for everyone on your holiday list Jeff Johnson / NBC The “Before He Cheats” musician’s enviable blonde locks were styled in a silky down, which was accompanied by a soft, subtle wave. This outfit is the epitome of Christmas sartorial goals; are we right? A voluminous ball gown style gown is very typical for Carrie (if it’s not broken …) but we have to admit we loved the more daring, bodycon and flashy pieces she’s experimented with over the past few months as well. . We still haven’t recovered from her performance at the AMAs last month, for which she wore a plunging black dress with a super high slit; or even the tight plunging black catsuit that she teased her fans with for the promotion of her upcoming show “Reflection” in Las Vegas. Whether she’s wearing gorgeous dresses or sleek, form-fitting ensembles, the “Jesus, Take The Wheel” singer always seems to get it right when she’s on stage or on the red carpet, and we will be forever in awe of her music. and its style!

