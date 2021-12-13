K-State men’s basketball manages Green Bay in rebound victory





MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball lost heartbreakingly on Wednesday, but are now back in the winning column, with an 82-64 victory over Green Bay on Sunday. The game was still close halfway through the first half, when Green Bay was only two points behind at the halfway point. K-State responded with a 7-0 run to take their lead to nine. The Phoenix came down to three with 6:54 left in the first half. K-State responded again, this time with a 17-4 streak to end the half. He entered the half leading 46-30. Green Bay has never fallen to single digits in the second half. K-State opened their lead to 21 and won 82-64. Markquis Nowell led the way for K-State with 22 points. K-State also had a great game from Ismael Massoud, who finished the day with 17 points and didn’t miss a shot the entire game. Massoud went 5 for 5 from the field, four of which were three pointers. He also sank all three free throws he attempted. Mark Smith was also strong for Kansas State on Sunday. Smith finished with a double-double, totaling 14 points and ten rebounds. Nijel Pack played 14 minutes and scored six points in his first injury comeback game. K-State drops to 6-3 with the win and returns to the field on Sunday, Dec. 19 in Nebraska.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksnt.com/sports/kansas-state-wildcats/k-state-mens-basketball-handles-green-bay-in-bounce-back-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos