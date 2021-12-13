The eight most stylish pros of 2021

Fashion and style may be the last things we care about when we go for a round of golf. We’re probably more mindful and concerned about missing three-foot hooks, slices and putts. But whether we realize it or not, being comfortable and confident with both our swing and our swagger can actually be beneficial to our game. The phrase “Look good, feel good, play well” is not not come without having some merit.

There is, however, a well-defined distinction between fashion and style. Fashion is clothes, style is the wearer. Fashion comes and goes, style is eternal. Fashion changes, style evolves.

Translate that to professional golf – which has the unusual position of being a sport without a uniform – and we think you’ll agree that the Tour’s inaugural roster of the 2021 Tour’s most stylish pros is as diverse as their golf swings, but they are. all evidence that this is not the case. what you wear but how you wear it.

With style being an expression of individualism, we asked each professional to describe their own sense of style, whether they have a must-have look, and who, if so, consider them a style icon.

Here are the first eight, in their own words:

Erik van Rooyen

Erik van Rooyen. Greyson

Age: 31

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Clothing brand : Greyson Clothing

“My style depends on the mood I’m in and where I’m going. If I go to a Foo Fighters concert, my style will be more rock and roll. I like a good punk rock leather jacket with black jeans.

“But on the golf course, someone I’ve always admired is Adam Scott. I think he’s incredibly well built. He always looks neat and tidy. He has a sense of style where he is. is fantastic on the golf course but it could also go to a nice dinner with sponsors or friends.

“If I had to describe my style, it’s sleek but with an edge. That’s why joggers are a great fit for me. They look sleek and give my look an edge. I appreciate a clean look but I love it. be different from the everyday golfer. “

Lexi thompson

Lexi Thompson. Puma

Age: 26

Height: 6-0

Clothing brand : Puma

“My style is more casual and casual. While I love to dress up to hang out with my friends here and there, I also love hanging out in my Puma sportswear and sweatshirts.

“When it comes to my style on the course, I prefer a clean look. I’ve always thought Adam Scott looked great on the PGA Tour, and I think Puma Golf dresses his guys pretty well, to be honest. . “

Collin morikawa

Collin Morikawa. Adidas

Age:24

Height: 5-9

Clothing brand : Adidas

“I’ve been interested in style and fashion my whole life so it’s something that I really think about on and off the course.

“For me style is a form of expression and can represent confidence, the latter obviously being so important to us as golfers when we compete. I love working with adidas because they have so many versatile pieces to choose from. .

“Off the course I’m certainly more relaxed when it comes to what I’m going to wear, but I also like to dress to go out. On the course, what I wear is very thoughtful because I want to feel good and be able to perform, which is another area where adidas does it so well. They have a great choice of styles and they put so much innovation into every room so that I can give my best. “

Will zalatoris

Will Zalatoris. the joy of the feet

Age: 25

Height: 6-2

Clothing brand : FootJoy

“I like to have a modern classic look with clothes that could be worn by any generation, but the fit is current. I’m a rather thin guy, so athletic fit clothes suit me the best. I always like to add a fun touch to every outfit, like blue winged toe shoes or a fun azalea cocktail shirt.

“FootJoy has been a great partner for me. They have so many different styles and colors that I can dress however I want and still keep the look fresh.”

Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel. Ralph lauren

Age: 34

Height: 6-0

Clothing brand : Ralph lauren

“My longtime partner, Ralph Lauren, knows exactly what I love to wear. I like to keep it classic and I like the colors. Their pieces are always designed and created with the most advanced, high quality fabrics that are super light, improving my comfort, performance and, of course, my style on the course.

Danielle Kang

Danielle Kang Adidas

Age: 29

Height: 5-6

Clothing brand : Adidas

“My sense of style comes down to the fact that I am really able to feel myself in what I wear. Adidas has so many options for this, which is why I love what they keep putting together every season. I can wear joggers and a hoodie, or wear long sleeve shorts, everything looks great and allows me to be myself.

Abraham Ancer

Abraham Ancer. Black quail

Age: 30

Height: 5-7

Clothing brand : Black quail

“I would describe my style on the golf course as a mixture of trendy and traditional. I love to wear the bold colors and the prints that stand out, and I also love to mix it up in our Black Quail Wharton pique polo shirts. They have a very clean and classy look.

“My favorite look outside of the weekend is definitely a nice pair of jeans, a clean black t-shirt and white sneakers. I’ve always admired Arnold Palmer’s style. He was always dressed very neat but not overly dressed. crazy if that makes sense. “

Nelly korda

Nelly Korda. J. Lindeberg

Age: 23

Height: 5-10

Clothing brand : J. Lindeberg

“I try to incorporate a combination of style and function into what I wear. As a touring athlete, my clothing should be comfortable and perform well in a variety of climates, as well as when rocking a club. At the same time, I want to look fashionable and athletic. I don’t have golf specific icons; I just try to be myself and wear things that work well for me.