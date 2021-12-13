Women “more likely to be victims of crime than men as they age”





Women are more likely to be the victims of crime than men as they age, according to a new study from Sage Advocacy.

Research undertaken as part of the Sage Advocacys Victims of Crime project, which was supported by the Department of Justice, analyzed the nature and subject of crimes against the elderly and adults who may be vulnerable and who are often the most vulnerable. victims of hidden crimes.

Abuse was the most frequently identified form of crime. Adults who may be vulnerable and dependent on others have experienced the highest levels of abuse, according to the report, with family members identified as the most common alleged perpetrator, usually a child or partner. Adult children were the biggest alleged perpetrators. The project also identified that some victims of crime were afraid to report the crime, initially felt unsupported, or had difficulty identifying the services available to them. executive director of Wise Advocacy, Sarah Lennon, said: Our research, which was primarily based on references to Sage Advocacy and comments from a national survey, suggests that over the past three years, women (57.59%) were more likely than men (42.41%) to be a victim of a crime. We also know from our research that over the past three years there has been an increase in domestic violence. Our Victims of Crime project highlights that adults, who can be vulnerable and dependent on others, have experienced the highest level of abuse. Other key findings highlight that 54.39% of referrals to the organization regarding a crime occurred in intergenerational households or complex household structures where the senior shared the home with an adult child and their family, or ‘other family members. It also found that adults who may be vulnerable and aged 65 and over were the most likely to experience financial abuse and domestic violence. Ms Lennon said one of the most concerning issues identified by the research was that many older people and vulnerable adults did not report crime because of fear. One of the key things that emerged during this project was that there appeared to be a direct link between crime levels and the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, ”she said. Through our advocacy work, we know that there are many different crimes perpetrated against people who may depend on others, and every day we see how important advocacy is in supporting a victim of crime in the face of challenges. emotional, financial and legal effects of this crime. Sage Advocacy ensures that victims of crime have a voice. Some victims of crime did not initially know what to do or where to find help, which highlights the lack of a multidisciplinary approach for victims of crime. We have identified that access to supports and services in Ireland for victims of crime is a serious issue and needs to be addressed urgently. Sage Advocacy provides advocacy and support services to the elderly, adults who may be vulnerable, and healthcare patients.

