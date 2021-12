Fashion: Gorgeous gift ideas for fashion lovers

By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

13 December, 2021





Is there a fashion-obsessed female on your Christmas shopping list? A stylish gal who’s always up on the latest trends? If you’re wondering what to buy that style-conscious someone, help is at hand. We’ve compiled a sartorial gift guide based on the trends that are huge this season and will still be going strong next year. From cozy knitwear and accessories to shiny shoes and dazzling jewelery, these chic presents are sure to please THE STATEMENT MIDI DRESS Scamp & Dude Black Snow Leopard Midi Dress, 89 (boots, stylist’s own) Midi dresses are a key autumn / winter piece and this punchy animal print elevates the swishy silhouette. THE CELESTIAL EARRINGS Astrid & Miyu Crescent Moon Hoops in Gold, 65 Heavenly bodies have been a huge trend in the jewelery world this year. With just a hint of sparkle, these moon-embellished hoops are ideal for day or evening accessorising. The feather pajamas Star by Julien Macdonald Feather Trim Pajama Set, 59, Freemans (shoes, stylist’s own) Not just for bedtime wear, feather-trimmed PJ sets have become the hottest look of party season when teamed with a pair of killer heels. THE BOLD BLAZER Binky x Very Boucle Textured Military Blazer, 50 The tailoring boom of 2021 is showing no signs of slowing down. A double-breasted buckle blazer is a timeless classic. THE PUFFER BAG Aldo Rhiladia Bag, 50 Quilted bags have blown up this year literally with squishy puffer styles proudly carried by all the coolest Instagram style stars. THE ASYMMETRIC RING Gold Vermeil Amethyst And Blue Topaz Ring by Fool’s Gold, 75, notonthehighstreet Celebrities and trendsetters are all about quirky jewelery right now, meaning unusual, asymmetric rings are a must-have. THE FUZZY HAT 8 Other Reasons Sherpa Bucket Hat, 35, Revolve The 90s bucket hat revival continues for winter with warm fuzzy versions in chic neutral hues. THE COOL CARDIGAN River Island Blue Chunky Knit Cardigan, 45 From the catwalks to the high street, cardigans have made a major comeback this year. This puff-sleeve cropped style with sparkly buttons is a real beauty. THE CHUNKY BOOTS Oliver Bonas Metallic Silver Chunky Leather Chelsea Ankle Boots, 110 Hefty, tread-sole boots are the only footwear to be seen in this winter. These silver beauties are a cut above the rest.

