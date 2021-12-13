Courtney Love cuts a very elegant figure in a patterned dress and heels while attending a show

Fashion
Courtney Love was seen attending Cabaret’s premiere gala performance at the Kit Kat Club in London on Saturday.
The 57-year-old musician seemed to like the spotlight as she posed for a few photos before watching the musical.
Courtney’s exit comes shortly after discussing a hugely influential album in a rare interview regarding the accomplishments of her late husband, Kurt Cobain.
Love wore a gorgeous black and bold patterned dress during the performance of the show.
The Hole singer also wore a stylish pair of black velvet heeled shoes during the party.
The Grammy-nominated singer accessorized with a tiny pair of sparkly earrings which added a bit of glamor to her outfit.
Her gorgeous blonde locks were cut short and fell towards the nape of the neck during the show.
Love recently spoke about Nirvana Nevermind’s hugely influential album, which was co-written by her late husband, Kurt Cobain, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
During the shoot, the actress noted that she was taken aback by the enduring quality of the studio outing, and generally did not discuss the work.
‘I never speak of Nevermind! I have no idea what to say. I’m shocked it’s been 30 years, ”she said.
Love also recalled that the first time she had listened to the album to the end, it was during a promotional tour in Europe.
“Hearing it in that context was like being in an entirely different world. For a few days we just listened to it over and over again, ”she said.
The musician also said that her late husband’s work on the project likely contributed to its enduring quality.
She noted that he “had the courage to change both himself and the world, and with success he became emboldened.”
Love also spoke about his best tracks from the release, saying, “On A Plain is my favorite. Something In The Waythough is one of the great rock songs of all time. ‘
She wrote that Cobain was’make your way through something on the way. he is saying anything to himselfjust to pass.
The performer explained how the late guitarist was particularly open about his feelings, although he managed to maintain an element of mystique.
“I think he was honest because he didn’t understand his public personality. Who Kurt was to me has never been what you’ve seen in public, ”she said.
Love concluded by stating, “I’m very picky when I listen to Kurt, but when I hear Nevermind, I think about the joy he got in tinkering with the drums for this glorious thing he had to say.”
