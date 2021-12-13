Solved! What “impossible to buy” women want

You know what they say. There are people for whom it is difficult to buy gifts and then there are women who are interested in fashion.

Yes, we are in a tricky category to all of us. Even if you’ve done your research, checked the size, noticed the tags we love, noticed when we compliment a girlfriend on her clothes, you still fly blind because we’re so special and barely know ourselves what we were going to like, with a few exceptions.

As a rule of thumb I would say to forget about fashion gifts, without those few exceptions, a selection of clothes and accessories that any fashion lover would love to own. And the fact that the satisfaction of doing it right will make your and our Christmas Day.

So here it is: the must-do list of fashion gifts for the picky fashionista in your life. Don’t be tempted to deviate and this could be your best Christmas ever. . .

Pearl and gold earrings

You’re probably thinking, wasn’t that a thing a few years ago? And you would be right. But our fascination with everything to do with pearls and gold, especially misshapen baroque pearls and especially earrings, has, to say the least, accelerated. They are so flattering, go with everything, and after decades in the wild we have plenty of time to catch up.

The smart bet (because the bead can be purchased separately and matched with different hoops) is the baroque pearl charm of Monica Vinaders (70, monicavinader.com). Otherwise, Mejuri offers gold vermeil hoops and pearl earrings (85, mejuri.com).

Shirt, 195, nothing sous.com

A silk shirt

We’ve said before not to be tempted to buy clothes that you think we’re going to love, because there’s a very good chance we won’t like them. The exception to this rule is the perfect silk shirt.

With Nothing Underneath (WNU) is the company that makes the ultimate men’s shirt for women and has finally presented their long-awaited silk collection.

Now the perfect boyfriend shirt comes in onyx (a deep, rich black in other words) and pearly white, and it’s a guaranteed bright bubble.

A large scarf

Scarf, 69 years old, archet.com

People have strong opinions on the suitability of scarves as gifts because they are on the less adventurous side, but I say do we care? Scarves instantly brighten eyes and can transform solid outfits by bringing them up to date. You can’t go wrong with a scarf this year if you keep it big and striking but not fancy.

A solid color may seem less fun than the one with polka dots and lurex thread, but the solid color is preferred. Among the best, we can cite the large plain Uterques scarf in emerald or scarlet (50, uterque.com); Mangos Blue Fringed Scarf (29.99, mango.com); Large Massimo Duttis Plaid Scarf (69.95, massimodutti.com); and arguably the largest of the lot, the Arket blanket-sized scarf in striking abstract blocks of black and green (115, arket.com).

My favorite large shawl and cashmere size scarf comes from Toast in four colors including the pumpkin (155, toa.st).

Tight pajamas

Pajama set, 99, velvet mint.co.uk

It’s weird, but there is nothing quite like wearing silk pajamas, even if you are strictly the M&S panties and vests type and I speak from experience. I was lucky enough to receive Olivia von Halle silk pajamas for Christmas several years ago. Olivia being the woman who resuscitated this ultimate indulgence over ten years ago and I can confirm that they are the sartorial equivalent of a glass of Dom Pérignon drunk in a bubble bath.

They are also close to 500 (445, net-a-porter.com), but there are alternatives on the High Street. The White Company offers a silk piped pajama set (189, thewhitecompany.com) and I especially like their vintage pink and cream striped set, or the light gray blue short pajama set, for those who are hot in bed (198 and 139, thewhitecompany.com).

Don’t be tempted to spread the word and opt for brushed cotton pajamas. Not at all the same.

A gold chain (thicker)

I’ve been told that the look of the layered chains has faded and it is a thicker gold chain, or two, but it seems women have turned to the gold chains in all of them. the senses and, whether you wear them one at a time or all in a mishmash, no – no – no.

The channel labels that are (still) at the top of every women’s list are Missoma and Alighieri, although you can pick up some decent chains at Arket and Monica Vinader. A shiny finish is good (solid snake chains are popular to mix with regular link chains), but beware of an inexpensive glitter chain and don’t get too thin.

A truly luxurious sweater

Sweater, 131.25, wrap, 120, and skirt, 110, hopefashion.co.uk

Again, keep it simple and you can’t go wrong with cashmere. Uniqlo makes stunning cashmere turtlenecks in every classic color (79.90, uniqlo.com) and if you can get your hands on one of the turtlenecks from their capsule collaboration with Jil Sander (129.90, uniqlo.com) then you will score extra points for insider fashion knowledge.

British brand Nrby also offers a relaxed V-neck style in three colors khaki, navy or a pretty pink heather (175 nrbyclothing.com), and Autograph’s Marks & Spencers relaxed V-neck is a great value. value for money (89, marksandspencer.com).

Keep in mind that the way we wore them is a bit oversized, with a turtleneck just the right height to wear it upright and chin brushing. Plus, not everyone likes the cardigan.

A gold (or silver) bracelet

Bracelets, 100 each, mejuri.com

Can you go wrong with the jewelry? Hell yes, unless you head straight to Pippa Small and buy the first thing you see and can afford (pippasmall.com). Or you could take a bracelet. The simplicity of a simple bangle ensures that it will suit all tastes. (When in doubt, go for gold.)

Bracelets never date and besides, we are in a bit of a bracelet moment. You can get a good 3mm wide gold bracelet (120, tillysveaas.co.uk) or a gold or silver bracelet (100 or 95, mejuri.com). Just make sure they are rounded and solid, that there are no cuffs or hinges allowed.

Luxury country boots

It’s a bit risky to buy shoes as a gift, but if you can return them and exchange the size, why not? There is something especially exciting about finding a box of shoes or boots wrapped in fabric under the tree.

Even so, the best bet for gifts are those timeless classics that make the mundane aspects of life a lot less ordinary. For desirable, durable all-season boots that make you feel like an It Girl, you can’t beat Penelope Chilvers.

His Nelson boot or Oscar boot (269 and 299, penelopechilvers.com) are extremely popular, but the new khaki Cosmos boot, a sheepskin-lined moon boot style (249, penelopechilvers.com) is the one on my list. of wishes.

Sheepskin Lined Birkenstocks

Double Strap Birkies (Arizona, 115, birkenstock.com) tick a lot of Christmas gift boxes. They’re desirable, a luxury, and top scores on the fashion-o-meter, so it’s safe to get them for young adults too. I recommend sticking to the mocha brown suede; tan and other colors do not offer the same level of luxury.

Note: These Birkenstocks can double as slippers and while I do not recommend buying women’s slippers, they generally fall into the same junk spectrum as umbrellas.

A Gucci belt

Even if Gucci isn’t much on your radar (although I’m not sure how, given all the talk about Lady Gagas’ new movie, House Of Gucci), there’s a good chance you know. the iconic double G buckle on a Gucci belt. If the woman you’re buying for isn’t wearing a belt and never will, skip to the next item. But if belts have been worn, the thing about this belt (300, net-a-porter.com) is that it instantly elevates everything from jeans to jumpsuits.

And because it’s iconic (depending on your age, it conjures up images from Studio 54, Jackie O, Kate Moss, and lately celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley), this belt will produce a smile or a gasp, or them. of them. It’s special and it should be for the money.