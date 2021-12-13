Billie Eilish wore ‘Mrs. Christmas dress on ‘Saturday Night Live’





Billie Eilish, 19, hosted and performed on “Saturday Night Live” last night.

Eilish mocked her outfit during the opening monologue.

Simone Rocha designed the dress for her spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, according to Vogue. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Billie Eilish wore a partially sheer dress that looked like it had been pulled straight from Ms. Claus’ closet during her appearance on “Saturday Night Live”. Eilish became the last celebrity to host and perform on “Saturday Night Live” during this week’s episode. The 19-year-old, who is nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards, was not afraid to talk about her sense of style during her opening monologue. Eilish wore a partially sheer dress embellished with lace, tulle and eyelet lace that Simone Rocha designed for her Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, according to Vogue. The dress paired with knee-high boots featured red accents near the waist and various layered fabric textures in an eye-catching display.



The dress was featured in Simone Rocha’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

NBC / Getty Images





“I wanted there to be a lot of texture, because it’s a face-to-face show, and everyone will be pretty close to the clothes for the first time,” Rocha said. The Sarah mower by Vogue after the collection launched in September 2021. During “Saturday Night Live,” Eilish described the dress as an outfit Ms. Claus would wear to a party. “If you don’t know me for my music, you might know me for my hair or my clothes,” she said. “That’s why I decided to dress like Mrs. Claus going to the club, but actually I only wear this because after the show I have to get married in an anime.” She then spoke about her past fashion choices, especially her decision to wear loose clothing in public and at red carpet events. “Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes and there was actually a good reason,” Eilish said. She continued, “It wasn’t just for comfort or for style. It’s hard for me to say, but the real reason I wore big, oversized clothes back then is because I was in. makes two kids stacked on top of each other trying to squeeze into an R rated movie. ” A representative for Billie Eilish did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. In Saturday’s episode, Eilish performed her songs “Happier than ever” and “Male fantasy.“She also starred in a number of skits, including “Hip-Hop Nativity” with Bowen Yang and other comrades. Eilish spoke openly about body positivity and overcoming her insecurities. In an April 2020 interview with Stunned, Eilish said she previously wore oversized clothes because she hated her body. “The only reason I did it was because I hated my body,” Eilish said. During the interview, she also recalled when a photo of her wearing a white tank top hit the internet in June 2019 and garnered comments from fans. Eilish told the outlet that she recalled some of the hurtful comments, including, “I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.” “Like, man. I can’t win. I can’t win,” she told the outlet.

