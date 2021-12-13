Fine arts meet haute couture at the exhibition ‘Sans Textile Designs X Septime Rebelle’

Did you know that Juvenal Sans one day became a textile designer in Paris?

Throughout history, the arts and fashion have shared the same language of beauty. Sure, they have different purposes and meanings, but both come from the same branch of visual craft. Several times we have seen them merged into one beautiful display. There are the Mondrian shift dresses by Yves Saint Laurent and the models inspired by Elsa Schiaparellis Dali. Locally, the paintings of fashion influencer and actress Heart Evangelista have been featured on women’s ready-to-wear pieces. This time around, we were once again introduced to another fashion-savvy take with the works of Manila-based couture label Septime Rebelle as she collaborates with Fundacion Sans for a collection inspired by Spanish-born painter Juvenal. Without.

“Sanso X Septieme Rebelle” exhibit

With his surreal bouquet paintings on vivid colors and dreamy landscape, master painter Sans created an indelible mark on the local and international art scene, which ultimately turned him into a winner of the Presidential Medal of Merit. But what many didn’t know about him was that he also tried his hand at fashion as a textile designer while a student at the National School of Fine Arts in Paris in the years 1960. To support himself when the Central Bank put a cap on the financial aid his father could send him from Manila, Sanss’ hand-painted textile designs featured flowers and foliage, as well as geometric shapes and patterns. abstract so beautiful, the first Maison Balenciaga has become one of its biggest clients.

The black and red pieces of the exhibition

These works became the philosophy of Robbie Santos, founder and creative force of Septime Rebelle, for his latest collection. A avowed fan of the artist’s masterpieces, the designer makes a connection between his experience as a burgeoning fashion designer inspired by the fine art and Sanss’ stint in fashion many years ago.

He was still new as an artist. I feel a certain level of parallelism with Sans in a way that I also begin my life as a fashion designer sixty years later, says Robbie. I think there is a connection between what he did and what I’m doing for the collaboration.

Ricky Francisco, director of Fundacion Sans, and Robbie Santos, founder and designer of Septime Rebelle

Presenting an elegant retrospective on Sanss textile design, Santos took two different paths for its new collection. First, the process of digitally printing Sanss original hand-painted designs onto fabric and manufacturing garments from the printed fabric produced. The result of this process are the pieces with pictorial motifs from the collection. The second and arguably more difficult task was to use the inspiration he drew from Sanss’ paintings to find fabrics that embody the aesthetic presented in the works of art, and to design and create clothes from them. of ready-to-use fabrics.

Santos let his influences and personal aesthetic as a designer blend into his work. He, who has taken design courses at renowned institutions such as the Istituto Marangoni-Paris, the London College of Fashion and the Central Saint Martins, is deeply influenced by the fashion of the 90s and quotes greats like Jean-Paul Gaultier and Gianfranco Ferr as major influences. He has a personal preference for asymmetrical details; diagonal cuts and slashes became hallmarks in his work. Santos had to balance all of this with the ’50s and’ 60s aesthetic that inspired Sanss’ textile patterns and contemporary fashion sensibility, while staying true to his brand promise to Rebelle.

“Sanso X Septieme Rebelle” bags

Septime Rebelle’s capsule collection using Sans textile designs is a nod or reverence to the post-WWII fashion revival, when a young Juvenal Sans was contributing to fashion as a designer for fabric houses and workshops abroad; and the hopeful resurgence of haute couture after the limits imposed by the debilitating lockdowns. More than a showcase of wearable art, the collection is also part of fundraising efforts in partnership with Fundacion Sans.

Limited edition Septime Rebelle embroidered bags with patterns inspired by textile designs are also on display. The scenography was meticulously thought out and supervised by the creative genius Vince Uy. The curation of the artwork to complement the fashion exhibition was properly executed by the director of Fundacion Sans, Ricky Francisco. The styling of the space has been subdued to showcase the bold colors and prints of the capsule collection. Accents of foliage cascading from the ceiling and covering areas of the exhibition are inspired by some of Sanss’ paintings. Models on loan from luxury fashion distributor Noble House shaped the entire capsule collection. The 38 looks were segmented based on the color palette juxtaposed against Sans’s actual paintings. Caro Wilson accessories were handpicked by Santos to complement the parts modeled at launch.

The collection that I am creating in collaboration with Fundacion Sans has to rise, says Robbie. And with vibrant prints, colors, shapes and patterns, her collab collection with Fundacion Sans is a show of positivity and joy in the midst of the pandemic warfare we have today.

Sans Textile Designs X Septime Rebelle: A Fashion and Art Exhibit will be on view until December 20, 2021 at Galerie Joaquin, One Bonifacio High Street Mall at BGC. Follow @fundacion_sanso and @septiemerebelle on Instagram.



