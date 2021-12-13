Billie Eilish Presents “SNL” Episode Highlights

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish was happier than ever to be the host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live this weekend.

While delivering her opening monologue on the party set at Studio 8H, the anti-pop freak sported a ruffled red and white dress and joked that she had decided to dress like Ms. Claus going to the club before. to reveal the right reason she’s famous. loose clothing for much of his career.

It wasn’t just for comfort or for style, the teenage musician said. It’s hard to say. … But the real reason I wore big, oversized clothes back then was that I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to squeeze into an R-rated movie.

After making her SNL debut as a musical guest in 2019, the Grammy winner said she never thought of returning to host the comedy show. But she admitted that, as a child of actors, she dreamed of acting.

It was my dream to be in a movie, and I remember when that dream died, she joked.

I was 9 years old and my mom wrote a movie based on her life. That’s right: she chose my brother, Finneas, as her son, she played the mother, and in the movie she didn’t have a daughter. Yeah, I got it.

At one point, Eilish’s mom even joined the Bad Guy hitmaker on stage, wearing a mum Finneas t-shirt. Musician Finneas then accompanied his sister for live performances of Eilish tracks. Happier than ever and Male fantasy, which he helped write and produce.

Here’s a sample of other highlights from SNL’s latest installment. (Warning: Some of the following clips contain name calling.)

Kate McKinnon returns as Anthony Fauci

During the cold opening Saturday episode, fan favorite McKinnon returned to the show as President Bidens’ senior medical adviser Anthony Fauci for a public service announcement on the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

McKinnon’s latest impression on Fauci marked her first appearance on SNL since taking a month-long hiatus to work on other projects.

People see me on TV, they think, Oh, that can’t be good, and kids think, Wow, that Elf on the Shelf has oldMcKinnons Fauci said.

As you’ve probably heard, an Omicron wave is sweeping the globe. Some experts were concerned that the Omicron variant was resistant to vaccines, much like I don’t know 40% of Americans. More recent data suggests that if you had a vaccine and a booster, you should be fairly well protected. So if that’s you, I’d like to officially say loosen up.

The cold open also featured commentary from politicians and various members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, played by Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseor, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Bowen. Yang and more.

The Weekend Update portion of the broadcast saw co-host Colin Jost mock Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who was convicted on Thursday of staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself and of having lied to the Chicago police.

Following the verdict, many criticized Smollett for maintaining his innocence while social justice organization Black Lives Matter continued to support him as an abolitionist.

A Chicago jury on Thursday declared Jussie Smollett to be really bad at acting, Jost joked. This is the worst hate crime staged since my all-Christian production of Fiddler on the Roof.

Eilish takes a look at her Gen Z identity with a TikTok parody

In a digital short film shot to fit a vertical phone screen, 19-year-old Eilish has appeared in a number of fake TikTok videos spoofing some of the most popular Gen Z app trends.

The recording artist played a hospital worker performing a viral dance number during the shift, and various cast members parodied a self-defense instructor, amateur fashion critic, thirst trapper. , a Marvel conspiracy theorist, vlogger mom, Flo Rida cover artist, and other common content creators on the platform.

Eilish receives unexpected guest for Christmas dinner

In another digital short, Eilish portrayed a young woman who generously invites her lonely and elderly neighbor (McKinnon) to her family’s Christmas dinner to find out that said neighbor is a racist and anti-Semitic murderer.

Mom, don’t take the door! Eilish’s character screams when the woman finally arrives at their house.

Christmas cards are getting a little too real

One skit featured cast members Villaseor and Alex Moffat as a happily married couple, sifting through all the Christmas cards they’ve received this year.

But upon closer inspection, the people depicted on the cards came to life and candidly revealed the story behind each photo. Among the senders were their super white super Christian neighbor, a cousin who made pregnancy my whole personality, the affluent middle-aged gay couple your wife is friends with, their friend Ruth with Miley Cyrus (actually played by Cyrus) and your mom’s single friend who looked like she was 52 since you were a baby.

What’s up with me? asked Eilish, who played one of Villaseor’s former classmates. Let’s see: still ab, still richer than her and still married to my handsome but boring husband who is cheating on me.