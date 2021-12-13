All I learned was a hipster cliché





We live in a divided society. Everything down to your macadamia milk latte is political. Every statement you make has a subconscious intention. By this logic, you can’t wear a man’s bun because you thought Brad Pitt looked cool at the Oscars. Nah: If you tie your hair in a knot, you also have to suddenly grow vegan hipster spirit animal af * ckboi who is a part-time jazz musician and independent NFT entrepreneur who spends a lot of time hanging out in coffees. I’m not discouraged by this, however (after my previous experiences, in which I rocked all of f * ckbois’s favorite shoes for a week, and Chris Hemsworth’s designer stubble for a month, I became immune to shame), I recently decided to continue my sartorial evolution by throwing my bleached and bleached hair in a men’s bun. Image Credit: DMARGE In the process, I realized there was an art in the bun. You have to engage in the process and learn the ropes before you can truly feel good. You have to suffer for the upgrade of your follicular system and stay the course. I realize it’s kinda funny that I say this after only having a man bun for two weeks. But anyway: here’s what I learned. The Low Bun (with your loose bangs) is the more comfortable version of the man bun, but looks a bit disheveled (unless you’re Brad Pitt) Inject Brad Pitt and his bun in my veins #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SPqXb51ZMG Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) April 26, 2021 The devil might not care, but if you’re heading to an important professional function, your associates might. You will inevitably become obsessed with running your hands through your hair when you are not rocking the man bun. Or is it just me? Men’s buns are so uncool they’re almost… cool? This is my story and I stick to it … Image Credit: DMARGE There’s a reason the high bun is the iconic look. After a week of rocking the low bun and letting my hair fall out everyday, I tried my man bun a little higher. It worked much better. Now I understand. Believe it or not; the rolls save you time I realized that having long hair saves you more time than awkward “between length” hair. Why? Mid-length hair (which isn’t long enough to pull into a bun yet) requires a shower and a brush to look respectable. Men’s long bun hair, however, looks the same whether or not you’ve showered and conditioned it, because it’s tucked away in a men’s bun. Life hacks people, life hacks. You feel embarrassed at first, then it gets better It is practice makes perfect. Man buns don’t give you instant sex appeal Contrary to what Twitter might have you believe … Brad Pitts low man bun gave me:#Oscars pic.twitter.com/VGq9VhIhP7 carrie frisian (@ carriemehome144) April 26, 2021 … Having a man’s bun, at least in my experience, doesn’t make people pounce on you on the street. Long hair may have its advantages, but there are some delicate aspects to it From having trouble brushing hair that long to pulling your bun too tight, it’s not all fun and games, as TikTok users explain in the video below. The Struggles of Long Hair, According to Men with Long Hair Read more

