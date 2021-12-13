Do you know where your sweater comes from?

A little less than a decade ago I wrote a column about an amazing new initiative, courtesy of Fendi, called Pesce dAprile, where a customer could go to a crocodile farm in Singapore, select the reptile their handbag would be made from, and then follow its progress via an application. Presented as the fashion equivalent of know your food, it was the first of its kind.

It was also entirely invented (by me): an April Fool’s Day invented to underline how far fashion brands would be ready to distinguish themselves and the fact that, more and more, customers were interested in the origin. of their products.

Except now, well, the jokes about me.

Loro Piana, the luxury brand known for its lavish and understated knits that appear to have been woven from liquidated banknotes, has embarked on a program that will allow customers to retrace every step of the production of one of its baby goat cashmere sweaters. tidy.

It may sound simple: how can a brand not know exactly where and how its products are made? Yet the fashion supply chain is so complicated, with its many moving parts spread across so many countries and processes, that for most of us the origin stories of our clothes are almost entirely opaque.