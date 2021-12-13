David Beckham’s daughter Harper dons a blue velvet dress to serve as her grandfather’s bridesmaid – see official wedding photo



















December 12, 2021



Diane shipley

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham celebrated the wedding of David’s father, Ted, and Harper Beckham was the bridesmaid

David Beckham and his family marked a very special occasion over the weekend, as it was confirmed on Sunday that tthe star’s father, Ted Beckham, 73, had married his new wife Hilary, 62. SEE: Victoria Beckham is the proud mom in every inch as she celebrates daughter Harper’s latest achievement The couple’s wedding consisted of a small ceremony in London, where David acted as a witness and posed for a photo alongside his father and new stepmother and stepsister. The sisters and children of the retired footballer were also present, with Harper, ten years old, the youngest of the three bridesmaids, all of whom wore matching blue velvet dresses – perfect for a winter wedding. Loading the player … WATCH: David Beckham teaches daughter Harper an important skill in adorable new video After Saturday’s ceremony, the happy couple went on their honeymoon trip abroad. Ted and David’s mom, Sandra, divorced in 2002 after 32 years of marriage and he announced her engagement to Hilary in March 2020. MORE: Harper Beckham Pays Homage To Mum Victoria With An Adorable New Outfit – And She’s Barely Recognizable! SEE: Inside Victoria and David Beckham’s lavish Christmas party David and Victoria both keep their parents out of the spotlight most of the time, but David shared a rare snap from his father in the summer, and fans were quick to respond. David acted as a witness for his father’s wedding In honor of Ted’s birthday, the star took to Instagram, where he posted a cute photo of the couple as they stood inside a soccer field, David wearing a casual white T-shirt and his father in a white shirt. They each had their hands placed behind their backs as they watched the bleachers. David, father of four wrote a heartfelt message next to the photo, which read: “Happy birthday daddy [heart emoji]. “Hope you have the most amazing day, we love you so much @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.” David’s parents divorced in 2002 The father was inundated with supportive comments from fans, who shared their love for the sweet instant. One wrote, “I’m proud to have met your father. He’s an absolute legend,” while another joked to David’s father, “Thank you for creating a legend.” Footballer Robbie Keane also added his best wishes, writing simply: “Happy Birthday Ted”. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

