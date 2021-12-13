Fashion
Bowe and American men win World Cup Speed Skating titles in Calgary | Professional
CALGARY, Alta. (AP) Brittany Bowe of the United States won the women’s 1,500-meter at the Speed Skating World Cup in Canada, where the American men won the team pursuit on Sunday.
Bowe skated the distance in 1 minute 52.05 seconds, edging out Nana Takagi of Japan, who won the silver in 1: 52.06 at the Olympic Oval in Calgary.
After seeing Nanas’ weather, I thought I was going to go, said Bowe, who was second in the 1,000 on Saturday. I don’t feel bad about taking this one after losing a hair yesterday.
Ayano Sato of Japan won bronze.
The United States team of Ethan Cepuran, Emery Lehman and Casey Dawson set a record of 3: 35.59 winning the team pursuit for the second consecutive World Cup.
Joey Mantia, who won the 1,500m on Saturday, did not compete in the team pursuit in Canada, a week after the Americans set a world record by winning in Utah.
The American men won the World Cup trophy for the season.
I don’t know if anyone was really expecting this, Dawson said. The team started in Group B at the inaugural World Cup, so who knows? “
Norway won silver in 3: 36.24. Canada was third.
In the men’s 500, Viktor Mushtakov of Russia won the gold in 33.90 seconds. Yuma Murakami of Japan took home silver in 33.99. Laurent Dubreuil of Canada, who won the first 500 on Friday, was third.
Zhongyan Ning of China won the men’s 1,000 in 1: 06.65. Jordan Stolz of the United States took the silver in 1: 06.96. Mushtakov finished third.
In the women’s mass start, Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida ended the best World Cup weekend of her career with a victory. She took gold in 8: 29.51.
Lollobrigida, the 30-year-old great-niece of 94-year-old Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, won the 3,000 on Friday.
It’s just a dream, she said.
Ivanie Blondin of Canada won the silver in 8: 29.71. Elizaveta Golubeva of Russia won bronze.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://santamariatimes.com/sports/professional/bowe-us-men-win-titles-at-world-cup-speedskating-in-calgary/article_900eb40b-c4fd-56f5-879b-730e0e15684b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]